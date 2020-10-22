Spandau Ballet '40 Years - The Greatest Hits' Ft 'The Boxer'





The 3CD set features all the hits, fan favourite album tracks as well as classic 12" versions, and a previously unheard version of the



As the band's critically acclaimed feature-length documentary 'Soulboys Of The Western World' showed Spandau were not just about music, they were the epicenter of fashion, and youth culture, speaking for an audience who previously had no voice.



In the early '80's



Spandau spearheaded an era of new pop that was destined to traverse the globe. Along with Duran Duran, Sade,



Spandau became one of the most commercially successful bands of the decade, and during their career they notched up 23 hit singles and spent a combined total of in excess of 500 weeks in the UK charts, achieving album sales of over 25 million worldwide. Some of their songs, like "True", "Gold" and "Through the Barricades" all written by the band's songwriter Gary Kemp, have become standards. "True" has now achieved over five million plays in North







To paraphrase 'True' 'and then they came back again' firstly with the hugely successful sell-out Reformation Tour of 2009/10 and then once more with the 'Soul Boys Of The Western World' tour in 2014.



Spandau Ballet's legacy and cultural impact remains undeniable.



SPANDAU BALLET:

Gary Kemp: Guitars, keyboards, synthesizer, cheng & backing vocals

John Keeble: Drums, drum programming & backing vocals



Steve Norman: Guitars, saxophones, tablas, tuned percussion, percussion & backing vocals

Tony Hadley: Lead vocals & synthesizer



SPANDAU BALLET '40 YEARS - THE GREATEST HITS' 3CD TRACK-LISTING



CD 1 - Hits

1. To Cut a Long Story Short

2. The Freeze

3. Musclebound

4. Toys

5. Glow

6. Chant no. 1

7. Paint Me Down

8. Coffee Club

9. She Loved Like Diamond

10. Instinction

11. Lifeline

12. Communication

13.

14. True

15. Gold

16. Pleasure

17. Only When You Leave

18. I'll Fly for You



CD 2 - Hits

1. Highly Strung

2. Revenge for Love

3.

4. Fight For Ourselves

5. Swept

6. Cross The Line

7. Through The Barricades

8. How Many Lies? - Remastered

9. Raw

10. Be Free With your Love

11. Crashed Into Love

12. Empty Spaces

13. The Boxer

14. Once More

15. This Is The Love

16. Soul Boys

17. Steal



CD 3 - 12" Mixes

1. To Cut A Long Story Short

2. The Freeze

3. Glow

4. Chant No 1

5. Paint Me Down

6. Lifeline

7. Communication

8. Gold

9. Fight for Ourselves

10. Cross The Line

11. Raw



SPANDAU BALLET '40 YEARS - THE GREATEST HITS' 2LP TRACK-LISTING



Side A

1. To Cut a Long Story Short

2. The Freeze

3. Musclebound

4. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

5. Instinction

6. Lifeline



Side B

1. Gold

2. True

3. Only When You Leave

4. I'll Fly for You



Side C

1. Communication

2. Highly Strung

3.

4. Fight For Ourselves

5. How Many Lies?



Side D

1. Be Free With your Love

2. The Boxer

3. This Is The Love

