"A Little Bit Psych, A Little Bit Country, A Whole Lot Of Songwriting Genius" Clash Friends Of The Verve & Buffalo Tom 'Sunstack Jones' Release Killer New Album

https://sunstackjones.bandcamp.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Biography:Initially conceived by Chrisy, Lorcan and Richy as a songwriting project - self releasing two homespun LP's and receiving airplay from BBC Radio 2 courtesy of Mark Radcliffe. Following a few singles with Liverpool's Eighties Vinyl Records (The La's/The Stairs/The Sand Band), 2016 saw Dave and Jules complete the line up, evolving into a fully ﬂedged live band. An EP later that year was followed by a third self titled LP, produced by long time collaborator Paul Den Heyer and mastered by Nick McCabe (The Verve), released in 2018 on Deltasonic Records (The Coral/The Zutons). This LP received a glowing 4 Star review in Mojo Magazine and featured on the Steve Lamacq BBC Radio 6 playlist with single 'By The By'.After shows and festivals around the UK and Europe, they recorded their Mai 68 debut LP 'Golden Repair' live, with Simon Jones (The Verve) at the desk.Golden Repair will be released October 2020 on Mai 68 records and is preceded by singles 'Glass Boat' (April 2020) & 'How it all went down' (September 2020).InfluencesBuffalo Springﬁeld / The Byrds / The Sundays / Nick Drake / Syd Barrett Spiritualized Verve / Mazzy Star / Big Star / Ride / Acetone / Galaxie 500Golden Repair is the bands fourth LP & the first to be released by Mai 68 Records. Formed from sprawling jams during soundchecks & rehearsals, lyrics & harmonies worked out during long van journeys whilst on tour with US Alt-rock stalwarts Buffalo Tom, the result is a record that is more than the sum of its parts; five friends as a collective, playing in a room, together.In order to capture this vibe effectively, the band decided to record live at Faktory Studios, standing in a circle facing each other was key. You can hear it in every note of the album; no mixing out creaks & coughs, with just the right amount of bleed. Recorded beautifully by Simon Jones (The Verve), the final mixes from longtime collaborator Paul Den Heyer sound exactly like the band envisaged, a moment in time captured like a sonic photograph.'Nowhere Near an Ocean' started as an enveloping riff thrown out on the fly, the band easing into a groove & crashing into simultaneous changes on the day in the studio. It was quickly committed to tape in a couple of takes with improvised lyrics & instinctive harmonies. Proof that the first idea is often the best idea.'Where You Gonna Go' is the first Sunstack Jones track to feature a three-part harmony, devised on a long drive to Holland for a festival performance & introducing a new dynamic to the band.The two singles preceding the LP release introduce the recurring lyrical themes visited throughout the album. Living in the here & now rather than being caught up in nostalgia for times that have passed, yet longing to be far away from the unavoidable frustration & anger of living in an unfair & unjust society."Touchstones include The Verve and The Byrds but it's vapour-trail melodies follow their own psychedelic path" - Mojo Magazine"A little bit psych, a little bit country, a whole lot of songwriting genius" Clash"They manage to share their hushed harmonies via interstellar overdrive and a purely celestial set-up" Gigwise"sun-drenched folk, framed in rich, warm Laurel Canyon harmonies" Louder Than Warhttps://www.sunstackjones.com/https://www.facebook.com/SunstackJones/https://sunstackjones.bandcamp.com/



