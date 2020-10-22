Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/10/2020

AJR Performed Hit Single "Bang!" On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / S-Curve Records/BMG) "BANG!" has generated over 200 million streams worldwide and just hit platinum in the U.S., marking the band's sixth platinum single following recent hits "100 Bad Days," "Burn The House Down" and "Sober Up." "BANG!" is No. 8 at Adult Pop radio and No. 16 on Top 40 and has spent 15 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart (#26). The track also peaked at No. 2 on Alternative Radio, marking AJR's fourth Top 5 song in three years at the format. "Bang!" just hit No. 8 on the U.S. Shazam chart, and is currently in rotation at a number of key major market stations including Z100/New York, WKSC/Chicago, WIOQ/Philadelphia, WIHT/DC and SiriusXM/Hits1.

AJR recently launched a BANG! Hot Sauce in collaboration with the mission-based hot sauce company Small Axe Peppers. Powered by Warner Music Artist Services, the unique partnership was built from a shared love and concern for their hometown and a strong desire to help others. Small Axe Peppers started in the Bronx community gardens in the spring 2014 with the goal to connect people directly to the community gardens and urban farms in their neighborhood. Like the Small Axe Peppers creators, the AJR brothers were born and raised in New York City and are passionate about sustainability and helping the city thrive during these unprecedented times. The BANG! Hot Sauce features a mouth-watering medley of locally-sourced peppers from more than 30 community gardens throughout the Bronx and Queens.

AJR's latest full-length album Neotheater debuted at the top of the Billboard charts in 2019 (No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Alternative and Rock Albums charts). The record features Gold certified single "100 Bad Days." In their decade music roundups, Spotify named AJR's smash "Sober Up" one of the Best Rock Songs of the 2010s and Apple Music named AJR's hit "Weak" one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.






