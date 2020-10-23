Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 23/10/2020

Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter And Mother Of Child With Autism Combine For #1 iTunes Hit "Mother's Day"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What do a beggar, an exile, the mother of a child on the autism spectrum, a photographer, and a veteran have in common? All are part of the entourage on David Arn's latest album "Traveler Tales". Fourteen travelers, each relating their situation through song.

One such traveler has made its journey to the top of the charts. "Mother's Day-The Mother's Tale" reached #1 on the iTunes Alternative Folk songs chart in South Africa. The song was crafted with vocalist Ava Hart in mind. Ms. Hart is the mother of a young child on the Autism spectrum. Their story provides the relevant background for the heart-warming track.

"Traveler Tales" was released on September 8th. It is pure Americana, a miscellany of folk and soft rock. As everyone's life is distinctive, each song varies in style to reflect the unique personality of the traveler. Each song is rife with the introspective lyrical quality Arn's listeners have come to expect.

"Traveler Tales" showcases the talents of these musicians and singers: Tobias Wilson (guitar, dobro, lap steel, bass), Joni Fuller (strings), Raz Ben Ari (guitar), Ian Smith (saxophone, Gladys Knight, Sister Sledge, The Temptations), Jordan McQueen (drums). Tyra Juliette (Demi Lovato, Pharrell, Ed Sheeran).

The album was mastered at Abbey Road Studio by Alex Wharton (McCartney, St. Germain, The Pixies), who said, "(Ava Hart) has an amazing soulful aura."

Born into a family of singers and performers, Ava has been singing on stage since the age of 2. She has taught music, and for the past fourteen years has worked as vocal coach and instructor to Academies, Dance Studios, and Theaters. She is the mother of a young child with autism, and this is the basis for the song "Mother's Day-The Mother's Tale."

David Arn is a U.S. singer-songwriter based in Virginia, who is best known for his lyrical style. He currently has three albums, "Postmodern Days" , "Walking in Dreamland" "Traveler Tales" and numerous singles. Three of his music videos have been Film Festival award winners. His music is streamed worldwide and has been featured on NPR stations, BBC Radio, and can be heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights. https://www.davidarn.com/






