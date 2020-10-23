Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/10/2020

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album "Plastic Hearts"

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album "Plastic Hearts"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artist and trailblazer Miley Cyrus has announced that her upcoming album Plastic Hearts will be released on November 27th via RCA Records.
Pre order below now and receive three instant grat tracks, including Miley's summer hit, "Midnight Sky," and her critically acclaimed live covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and The Cranberries' "Zombie," which are being referred to as the dawn of Miley Cyrus' best era, with her voice being hailed as perfectly suited for Rock & Roll. These raw and raucous renditions of classic hits that Miley has made her own are a taste of what is to come with her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, that includes 12 original songs.

Iconic Rock & Roll photographer, Mick Rock, shot Miley's cover art which embodies the music and exemplifies Miley's sound. Adding her to the list of legends Mick has photographed over the years including David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry. Miley's personal handwritten message below contextualizes her album and the inspiration behind it.
www.mileycyrusplastichearts.com

View this post on Instagram

If you're reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn't let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my "story" (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it "The Beginning" which usually when something is over we call it "The End". But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC Pre Order in Bio. Photograph by: @therealmickrock

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on







Most read news of the week
Cyndi Lauper Featured On 'Eve Of Destruction' From Casey Abrams
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India
Ariana Grande Releases New Single "Positions" On October 23, 2020
Reggaeton Superstar J Balvin To Perform At Fortnite's Party Royale On October 31
Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council
Juliana. Releases New Single 'Burn'
Kansas City Symphony Debuts Mobile Music Box Stage At Outdoor Venues Across Metro Area
Aloe Blacc Releases Live Performance Video For Artists Den Digital Series
Stockholm Artist Miynt Releases New AA-Single




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195911 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025103092193604 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how