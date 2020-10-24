Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 24/10/2020

Maddie & Tae's 'We Need Christmas' Available Now

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling duo Maddie & Tae's first ever holiday release, We Need Christmas, is out today. The six-track project features two originals, "Merry Married Christmas" and title track "We Need Christmas," plus beloved holiday favorites including "This Christmas," "Holly Jolly Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful," and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

"I think more than ever, as we say in We Need Christmas, we really need all the joy and hope and love that the holiday season brings," says Maddie Font. "There's just something about Christmas that kind of silences all the chaos for a couple of days where you just get to quiet down with your loved ones. We're so excited to celebrate Christmas this year and really cherish that quality time that we didn't get as much of this year with quarantining and everything. And," she adds, "we get to blast our own Christmas songs for our families!"

Fans can also purchase limited edition We Need Christmas merchandise including ornaments, pajamas, candles and more, plus Maddie & Tae signed memorabilia at WeNeedChristmas.MaddieandTae.com.

We Need Christmas - Track Listing:
This Christmas (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)
Holly Jolly Christmas (Johnny Marks)
O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)
Merry Married Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)
We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)






Most read news of the week
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India
Ariana Grande Releases New Single "Positions" On October 23, 2020
Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council
Juliana. Releases New Single 'Burn'
Kansas City Symphony Debuts Mobile Music Box Stage At Outdoor Venues Across Metro Area
Aloe Blacc Releases Live Performance Video For Artists Den Digital Series
Stockholm Artist Miynt Releases New AA-Single
Spandau Ballet '40 Years - The Greatest Hits' Ft 'The Boxer'
Daniel J. Watts Honors Louis Armstrong's Legacy




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0238440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027310848236084 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how