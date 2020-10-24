Maddie & Tae's 'We Need Christmas' Available Now





We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling duo Maddie & Tae's first ever holiday release, We Need Christmas, is out today. The six-track project features two originals, "Merry Married Christmas" and title track "We Need Christmas," plus beloved holiday favorites including "This Christmas," "Holly Jolly Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful," and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).""I think more than ever, as we say in We Need Christmas, we really need all the joy and hope and love that the holiday season brings," says Maddie Font. "There's just something about Christmas that kind of silences all the chaos for a couple of days where you just get to quiet down with your loved ones. We're so excited to celebrate Christmas this year and really cherish that quality time that we didn't get as much of this year with quarantining and everything. And," she adds, "we get to blast our own Christmas songs for our families!"Fans can also purchase limited edition We Need Christmas merchandise including ornaments, pajamas, candles and more, plus Maddie & Tae signed memorabilia at WeNeedChristmas.MaddieandTae.com.We Need Christmas - Track Listing:This Christmas (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)Holly Jolly Christmas (Johnny Marks)O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)Merry Married Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)



