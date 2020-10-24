Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 24/10/2020

Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie has today revealed, "I Love It", a brand new album track from her forthcoming record, 'Disco', which will be released on November 6.
"I Love It" features classic '70s disco beats, Kylie's unmistakable vocals and a chorus made for the dance floor. Sure to be a fan favorite, the track is the third song taken from Kylie's 15th studio album, 'Disco', due out next month. Kylie recently revealed the full track listing for the record:

1. Magic
2. Miss A Thing
3. Real Groove
4. Monday Blues
5. Supernova
6. Say Something
7. Last Chance
8. I Love It
9. Where Does The DJ Go?
10. Dance Floor Darling
11. Unstoppable
12. Celebrate You
13. Till You Love Somebody
14. Fine Wine
15. Hey Lonely
16. Spotlight

'Disco' is the first new album from Kylie since her 2018 album 'Golden', which hit Number 1 in both the UK and Australia. Collectively, Kylie's singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV Music Awards and a Grammy. Her 2019 Glastonbury performance was the most-watched TV moment in the festival's history.

Also released today is a new remix of "Magic", by Nick Reach Up which joins the Purple Disco Machine remix for the same track.

On November 7, Kylie will stream a ticketed performance across the globe, taking fans on a journey inside her imagination to another dimension. 'Kylie: Infinite Disco' will take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance floor community of togetherness. The visual world imagined by Kylie and the creative team at Studio Moross and Sinclair / Wilkinson ends in a future time and place where we can, in Kylie's words, "all be as one again".

The stream will commence at the following local times on 7 November, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.
Australia, New Zealand & Asia - 8pm AEDT/10pm NZDT / 6pm JST & KST
UK, Ireland & Europe - 8pm GMT / 9pm CET
USA & Canada (East Coast) / Central & South America - 8pm EST / 10pm BRT & ART
USA & Canada (West Coast)- 8pm PST






