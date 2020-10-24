Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'



"



1. Magic

2. Miss A Thing

3. Real Groove

4. Monday Blues

5. Supernova

6. Say Something

7. Last Chance

8. I Love It

9. Where Does The DJ Go?

10. Dance Floor Darling

11. Unstoppable

12. Celebrate You

13. Till You Love Somebody

14. Fine Wine

15. Hey Lonely

16. Spotlight



'Disco' is the first new album from Kylie since her 2018 album 'Golden', which hit Number 1 in both the UK and Australia. Collectively, Kylie's singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV



Also released today is a new remix of "



On November 7, Kylie will stream a ticketed performance across the globe, taking fans on a journey inside her imagination to another dimension. 'Kylie: Infinite Disco' will take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance floor community of togetherness. The visual world imagined by Kylie and the creative team at Studio Moross and Sinclair /



The stream will commence at the following local times on 7 November, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.

Australia, New Zealand & Asia - 8pm AEDT/10pm NZDT / 6pm JST & KST

UK, Ireland &

USA & Canada (East Coast) / Central & South

