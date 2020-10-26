Smooch Music Launches Powerful New Music Video "Still I Rise" By Dr. Maya Angelou





"Still I Rise" performed by Dr. Maya Angelou is available to stream now on iTunes and Spotify. Fans can go to the Caged Bird Songs YouTube page to watch the full video and are encouraged to share with friends and family. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dr. Maya Angelou inspired the masses with her words and we want her words to carry her message that - we CAN be victorious if we RISE TOGETHER.Today, Smooch Music Inc., launched a new powerful video, "Still I Rise." "Still I Rise" is performed by the late, great Dr. Maya Angelou and is the latest hit from Smooch Music's debut album Caged Bird Songs. The music video will premiere exclusively on The Young Turks Network and can be seen on all TYT social channels.The lyrics for "Still I Rise" were written by Dr. Angelou in 1978, and still resonates today like never before, as millions of Americans of all creeds and colors protest in the streets to drive home the message to all that Black Lives Matter. "Still I Rise" is an anthem; a beacon of hope for the oppressed. It is a reminder that we all must keep rising and keep fighting institutionalized, systemic racism, and police brutality.The powerful video showcases clips from the 60s Civil Rights Movements coupled with haunting images of police brutality captured at current protests. With Dr. Maya Angelou's powerful voice, encouraging listeners to RISE and keep fighting - the single is meant to share the message that BLM supporters are in desperate need of right now.Smooch Music will be donating 50% of profits from the "Still I Rise" single to the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation, a foundation that Dr. Maya Angelou created to serve as the dynamic personification of her philanthropic legacy and lifelong mission to support educational excellence and healthcare equity initiatives for all."Before the iconic Dr. Maya Angelou passed away, we had the pleasure to work with her on the Caged Bird Songs album," said Larry Kantor & Van Kantor, Co-CEOs of Smooch Music. "We wanted to contribute to help rally more people with the current civil rights movement and decided with, Shawn Rivera, to make a new music video to help inspire more people to continue fighting and rise up against injustice. Dr. Maya Angelou inspired the masses with her words and we want her words to carry her message that - we CAN be victorious if we RISE TOGETHER."Caged Bird Songs is a unique musical concept created by Smooch Music COO, Shawn Rivera, that thoughtfully blends the legendary poet's words with contemporary hip-hop. Dr. Maya Angelou was an iconic American writer, poet, actor, dancer, director, composer, lecturer and one of the most renowned and influential voices of our time.Dr. Maya Angelou's grandson, Colin, reminisces that music was such a huge part of his grandmother's life. "She loved everything, from pop to country and, of course, hip-hop. With her dedication to social activism and how she illuminated the struggles and injustices of the urban experience through prose, there's a direct correlation to hip-hop today. She was really excited about her street-wise commentary being presented in this way.""Still I Rise" performed by Dr. Maya Angelou is available to stream now on iTunes and Spotify. Fans can go to the Caged Bird Songs YouTube page to watch the full video and are encouraged to share with friends and family.



