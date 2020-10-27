Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 27/10/2020

Classic Modern Rock Trio The Black Moods Share Tribute To Late Tom Petty On "I Need To Know"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arizona-based rock and roll trio THE BLACK MOODS pay tribute to one of their most esteemed musical idols, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with a fiery cover of their 1978 single "I Need To Know" from the band's second album You're Gonna Get It!. A trailer clip with THE BLACK MOODS performing the track during soundcheck for a recent live appearance can be seen via YouTube HERE. Out October 23, stream/download "I Need To Know" across all digital platforms here: https://slinky.to/TBMINeedToKnow. The trio were recently announced on the lineup for Aftershock Festival 2021 in Sacramento, CA on October 9. See a full list of upcoming live appearances below.

"We love Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers," shares THE BLACK MOODS vocalist/guitarist JOSH KENNEDY. "They have affected every part of what we are as a band and as songwriters. I'm hard-pressed to find a song in their catalog I don't like, but for some reason 'I Need To Know' sticks out for me. That song is a BAND song. You can hear that it takes each one of them to make it come alive. That's why I love playing it so much-it really brings the band together. We've played it as part of our live shows for quite a while and had an absolute blast recording it in the studio. There will never be another band like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers."

Following the release of their sophomore full-length album SUNSHINE in May via Steelhorse Entertainment/The Fuel, THE BLACK MOODS made career history by landing their first-ever Top 20 Billboard Active Rock radio charting single with its catchy, effervescent title track "Sunshine" peaking at #16. The album's three previously released singles debuted in the Top 30 Active Rock charts: "Bad News" [#24], "Bella Donna" [#29] and "Whatcha Got [#30]. The band also landed a cover feature on their hometown weekly news outlet Phoenix New Times.

THE BLACK MOODS continued to keep the gears grinding during the pandemic by packing up their home studio and temporarily going to the Ozarks (Kennedy's hometown) to isolate and begin writing and recording their next album with Sunshine's Grammy-nominated producer Johnny "K" Karkazis. The band also remotely recorded a new track with legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles), the release of which is TBA.

Known for their galvanizing live performances—which have seen them perform alongside acts including The Doors' Robbie Krieger, Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Whitesnake, Adelitas Way and Otherwise—THE BLACK MOODS will continue to safely bring their showmanship to the stage with appearances at the below listed shows and festivals:
11/14-15 Lake Pleasant, AZ - Volstock @ Pleasant Harbor
11/20 Puerto Penasco, MX - RCPM en Vivo @ Rocky Point
4/10/2021 Orlando, FL - Hops & Hogs Festival @ Orlando Amphitheater
9/4-5/2021 Charlotte, NC - Hops & Hogs Festival @ Park Expo Center
10/9/2021 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival @ Discovery Park






Most read news of the week
America Salutes You 'Guitar Legends 4' To Broadcast And Stream Benefit Concert Across Multiple Platforms During Week Of Veterans Day
Major Lazer's Fourth Album Music Is The Weapon Out Now Featuring Collaborations With Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta & Khalid!
Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Matt Urmy Shares New Single "Raging Hearts" Off Forthcoming Album 'South Of The Sky' (Out Jan. 15)
Sam Smith And Spotify Team Up With Powster To Launch Immersive Augmented Reality Experience For New Single: "diamonds"
Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo & Johnta Austin, Team Up With A Lineup Of Music Superstars On A New Single "Change"
Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Halsey For "Forget Me Too" Video
Rahway Releases Official Music Video For "Stone;" 'Slumlords Of New Jersey,' Out Now!
Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0266800 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031077861785889 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how