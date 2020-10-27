Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/10/2020

Jordyn Lyric Creates An Indie Pop Fever Dream With New EP "Personal Nightmare"

Jordyn Lyric Creates An Indie Pop Fever Dream With New EP "Personal Nightmare"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Jordyn Lyric has been a stalwart of the Philadelphia music scene for the better part of a decade. With several demos and full releases in her discography; spanning everything from bedroom acoustic tracks to twinkly emo to some experimentations with heavy music ("skramz", for those so inclined), she has been building a following in the city and notoriety for herself with music known for it's strong vocal performances and witty songwriting.

"Personal Nightmare" is her latest release, and is by far the most compelling. Showing a fully matured style that falls somewhere between alternative pop, indie rock, 80's / 90's diva worship and synth heavy singer-songwriter; this impressively pieced together EP highlights not only Lyric's soaring vocals but also her abilities as a songwriter. Channeling in equal doses Angel Olsen, Grimes, Lady Gaga , Ariel Pink, "no wave" artists like Lizzy Mercier Descloux and the menu music of your favorite Sega Genesis game (her self imbued "haunted Sega music" moniker is strangely accurate); this 4 track journey through the pop world feels like a nightmare and a fever dream rolled into one.

"Personal Nightmare" Tracklist:

Girlfriend
Lavender Vanilla
Blue Eyes
Venice

All songs on "Personal Nightmare" were written and performed by Jordyn Lyric, with production and engineering from Dylan Tasch at Medley Grange Studio. A line of self produced merchandise accompanies the EP, available via the artists Thread Society store. Expect more new music in early 2021!
