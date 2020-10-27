Astari Nite Release Their New Music Video "Paint The Stars Tonight"



Off their new album Here Lies, which was released in May, Astari Nite releases the music video for their song Paint the Stars Tonight. The music video plays on the heart strings of an 80's-90's underground film aesthetic. It finds vocalist Mychael, choosing between which immortal is more superior. Paint the Stars Tonight, highlights a simpler time in life when Dungeons & Dragons, toys, video games, a summer sleepover and most of all finding out that falling in love meant everything. Vocalist Mychael highlights the director's vision for the music video..



Freyja Lilith (director) continues to elegantly interpret our songs to tell her own story through film which is terrifying to me. Of course, it has to do with how powerful her spirit is deep within. How she captures me crying and makes it look like I'm smiling will always be a mystery.



Paint the Stars Tonight also features international fetish performer Val Vampyre. Astari Nite's new album Here Lies is out on



Scheduled Performances:

November 21st - (Black Market fest 2020), Miami

December 12th- Will's Pub - Orlando

January 30th - (Communion

March 26th-28th (Dark Side of the Con 4) New Jersey

May 22nd - (Wave Gotik Treffen) Germany



Astari Nite crosses an obscure mix between gothic rock and post-punk, exploring themes of death, love and the occult. Having performed alongside acts such as Rebel New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miami, Florida-Goth Rock/Post-Punk artists Astari Nite release the music video for their song Paint the Stars Tonight.Off their new album Here Lies, which was released in May, Astari Nite releases the music video for their song Paint the Stars Tonight. The music video plays on the heart strings of an 80's-90's underground film aesthetic. It finds vocalist Mychael, choosing between which immortal is more superior. Paint the Stars Tonight, highlights a simpler time in life when Dungeons & Dragons, toys, video games, a summer sleepover and most of all finding out that falling in love meant everything. Vocalist Mychael highlights the director's vision for the music video..Freyja Lilith (director) continues to elegantly interpret our songs to tell her own story through film which is terrifying to me. Of course, it has to do with how powerful her spirit is deep within. How she captures me crying and makes it look like I'm smiling will always be a mystery.Paint the Stars Tonight also features international fetish performer Val Vampyre. Astari Nite's new album Here Lies is out on Negative Gain. The music video for Paint the Stars Tonight can be seen below.Scheduled Performances:November 21st - (Black Market fest 2020), MiamiDecember 12th- Will's Pub - OrlandoJanuary 30th - (Communion After Dark presents Astari Nite) Ybor City, TampaMarch 26th-28th (Dark Side of the Con 4) New JerseyMay 22nd - (Wave Gotik Treffen) GermanyAstari Nite crosses an obscure mix between gothic rock and post-punk, exploring themes of death, love and the occult. Having performed alongside acts such as Peter Murphy, The Damned, Psychedelic Furs, She Wants Revenge, Cold Cave, Black Motorcycle Club, Modern English, Gang of Four and She Past Away, they have established themselves as contemporaries of the gothic rock revival.



