Five Extraordinary Charlie Parker 10" Records Packaged Together As New Vinyl Box Set, 'The Mercury & Clef 10-Inch LP Collection'

Bird's most famous foil was the brilliant trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, and Bird and Diz is what its title suggests: a portrait of the pair at full tilt. But it has historical and artistic import beyond that: Bird and Diz documents the only joint session with Bird, Diz, and the revolutionary pianist Thelonious Monk, who made intellectual, hard-charging music. "Bloomdido," a Parker original that went on to be a standard, is toe-tapping and relentlessly melodic. The percolating melody to "An Oscar for Treadwell" is traced through the changes to "I Got Rhythm" in C. "Leap Frog," a co-write between Parker and trumpeter Benny Harris is head-spinning in its velocity and quicksilver innovation.



Parker and Gillespie dabbled in Afro-Cuban forms, most notably with the pioneering Latin vocalist and percussionist Machito. South of the Border is a testament to Bird's transcultural connection. In Iverson's essay, the saxophonist Henry Threadgill notes "the rassling match when the modern jazz guys came in and tried to play with the Latin cats in the Forties." Bird, however, did this effortlessly: "Charlie Parker could bring the music together, but as soon as Bird stopped, the rassling match would begin again." Parker is in his element here, especially on Óscar Gómez and Albert Hammond's zestful "Un Poquito De Tu Amor," Zequinha de Abreu's effervescent "Tico Tico," and Manuel Ponce's yearning "Estrellita."



Bird recorded his self-titled album in 1952 and 1953 with two quartets featuring drummer Max Roach: one side with bassist Percy Heath and pianist Al Haig, and the other with bassist Teddy Kotick and pianist Hank Jones. The title is essential because of the strength of its performances, the clean recording quality relative to Bird's earlier works, and its singularity as his only studio LP in a quartet setting. Although the end of his life was approaching, Bird more than proves his might on compositions now revered as calling-cards, like "Now's the Time," "Laird Baird," and "Confirmation."



