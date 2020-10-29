Dua Lipa Invites You To Come With Her To "Studio 2054" On LIVEnow





16.00pm Bangkok & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A virtual extravaganza of epic proportions is coming to LIVENow. Dua Lipa's brand new, multi-dimensional live experience "Studio 2054" will beam around the world on Friday, November 27th.Shot live in a massive warehouse location "Studio 2054" will be a celebration of the unconventional and unique. Dua will move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms. Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, Dua will be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests to deliver a euphoric blast of happiness and good times.Lara Vanjak, Director at LIVENow comments: "This is a show that will really push the boundaries of a performance on any stage, in any studio. Dua Lipa fans around the world are going to be blown away and once again we are excited to showcase another stunning performance from an international superstar on LIVENow. We're here to curate, produce and deliver the best live experiences to audiences around the world, connect artists to their fans and help people searching for great live entertainment discover something new."LIVENow is home to amazing live experiences and aims to entertain, engage and educate. Sports, concerts, workouts, stand-up comedy, inspirational speakers and more are broadcast to screens around the world. Passionate about sharing events as they happen, LIVENow gives fans exclusive access to live-streams that can be enjoyed at home and with friends via group viewing option Watch Together.Featuring tracks from " Future Nostalgia ", "Club Future Nostalgia" and her debut album, "Studio 2054" is a kaleidoscope of the past, present and future; real time and the imagination, adrenalin and excitement - all merged to create a whole new way to enjoy a performance.Fans all around the world can gain entry to "Studio 2054" via www.dualipalivenow.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, 30 October at 08:00 local time, starting at $11.99 for a limited time only. Bundle tickets priced from $20.00 gets access to exclusive pre-show behind the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party with Dua in attendance and featuring guest DJs on the decks. Welcome to "Studio 2054"."Studio 2054" will stream across four different time zones on Friday, November 27:Stream #1 UK & EMEA20.30pm London / 21.30pm Paris / 22.30 pm MoscowStream #2 South America19.00pm Lima/ 20.00pm Manaus / 21.00pm Rio & Buenos AiresStream #3 Central & North America18.00pm LA / 20.00pm MX / 21.00pm New YorkStream #4 Asia Pacific16.00pm Bangkok & Jakarta / 17.00pm Manila / 18.00 Seoul /20.00pm Sydney / 22.00 Auckland.



