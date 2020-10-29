Pop Artist Eli Rose Shares Brand New Single "Alibi" Out Now



Translating her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells an unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today pop artist Eli Rose shared brand new music, a single titled "Alibi," via Maison Barclay Canada/Universal Music. The release comes hot off the heels of the artist receiving two ADISQ nominations.Written and produced by Banx & Ranx [Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, Sean Paul] , " Alibi " was co-written by Eli and Mike Clay, with Clément Langlois Légaré on guitar arrangements. The new track along with "Rebel (If I Lie)" marks a new musical chapter for the artist. The songs follow Eli's debut self-titled album which includes two top-10 hits, "Carrousel" and "Emmène-moi."The singers success was recognized earlier this month when she received two ADISQ nominations; Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best Album Artwork for her self-titled album released one year ago. The nominations for the prestigious Quebec award show are the first for Eli Rose. Winners will be announced at the televised award show on November 1 at 8pm ET on Télé- Québec.While the global pandemic has put a pause on live, in-person concerts as we know them, Eli Rose has continued to engage with fans performing a number of virtual and drive-in shows. Most recently the Montreal-based singer co-headlined "Yoop" with Sarahmée . Fans can tune into the show on Radio-Canada's ArtTV on October 31.Stay tuned for the arrival of the official music video for "Alibi," set to be released in the coming weeks.Translating her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells an unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal Music Canada]. The 10-song album includes collaborations with Ruffsound (Koriass, Loud, Zaho), DRMS (Ariane Moffatt, Fanny Bloom), Realmind (Loud, Allie X), Banx & Ranx (Sean Paul, Ella Eyre), June Nawakii (Nicki Minaj), Billboard (Britney Spears, Shakira) and Mike Clay (Robotaki, Clay and Friends). A near-decade career prepared her to share such a candid story. She first made waves as one half of Eli et Papillon, releasing the self-titled Eli et Papillon in 2011 and Colorythmie in 2015. During 2016, she attended SOCAN's Kenekt Song Camp where she first linked up with collaborators RUFFSOUND [Dua Lipa, Loud, Zaho], Mike Clay [Clay and Friends], D R M S [Ariane Moffatt] and June Nawakii [Nicki Minaj]. A year later, she independently dropped "Soleil" and bubbled up to the BDS Top 10. Signing to Universal Music Canada's new label Maison Barclay Canada, she dove into creating her proper debut in 2018. She prefaced the album by dropping "Tôt ou tard" and the follow-up single "Carrousel" written in collaboration with Montreal duo Banx & Ranx.



