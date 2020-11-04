Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/11/2020

Sugarmore Reimagines Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollow Spirit Studios is proud to announce the release of SUGARMORE'S fourth single, "7 Rings"; a sexy, funky arrangement of Ariana Grande's 2019 hit.
SUGARMORE burst onto the music scene into 2019 - covering current hits and staple pop songs of yesteryear with their highly musical, jazz-infused, badass pop sound. After just 3 official releases, SUGARMORE's covers have amassed a quarter million plays and views worldwide.

They immediately caught the attention of Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Richie Cannata (Billy Joel), who has since appeared in their videos as a guest member and mentor to the group.

"7 Rings" is of particular significance to SUGARMORE lead singer Dom Scott because he and Ariana Grande share the same voice teacher. Growing up in South Florida, both Dom Scott and Ariana Grande grew up studying with Aaron Hagan, (Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez) and consequently, they both share a similar view on technique and pop styling. When Dom was asked to reimagine "7 Rings" with SUGARMORE, it was a no-brainer for him.

Furthermore, "7 Rings" is special to SUGARMORE because of their connection to Broadway. Dom Scott (Rock of Ages, Million Dollar Quartet), Daniel Bailey (Million Dollar Quartet, Hedwig), Jared Cannata (Summer Musical), and Jordan Cannata (Boy Band Review) are all staple members of the musical theater community. To be covering a song that was based off a Rodgers and Hammerstein tune is a retrospective icing on the cake for them.

Due to Covid-19, SUGARMORE was not able to record "7 Rings" in the same room together. Through some "pretty complex" technological setups, SUGARMORE is excited to deliver "7 Rings" as their first "Quarantine Edition" song.

SUGARMORE would like to acknowledge their label and community at Hollow Spirit Studios, without whom this project would not have been possible. Hollow Spirit Studios is an online community for artists and an online entertainment platform that promotes some of the most incredible work from up and coming artists. To learn more about Hollow Spirit Studios, visit hollowspiritstudios.com

"7 Rings" marks SUGARMORE's fourth single. Both the song and video will be released on Friday November 6th on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music and all other platforms.






Most read news of the week
Andrea Bocelli Releases Brand New Duet "Pianissimo" With Cecilia Bartoli Ahead Of The Release Of His New Album, Believe, Out November 13
Them Damn Kings "Throw It Away" Music Video
NY Rapper King Fed Releases New Official Music Video For 'What Do You Mean'
Trippie Redd Releases Long-Awaited Album "Pegasus"
Saban Music Group's Global Pop Duo Static & Ben El Release New Single "Shake Ya Boom Boom" In Collaboration With Black Eyed Peas
Becky G & Ozuna Release New Single & Video 'No Drama'
UMe Announce The Release Of "Bad Cinderella" The First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical 'Cinderella'
Gary Barlow Releases New Track 'Incredible'
Kip Moore Readies Wild World Deluxe Offering, An Extended Version Of His "Vital" 4th Studio Album


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0232661 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013039112091064 secs