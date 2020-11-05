Collapse Under The Empire - Everything We Will Leave Beyond Us

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
With their 8th full length release Collapse Under The Empire
set to music a dark world that has got out of control. Hotspots everywhere, above all the corona virus, environmental destruction, the greed of mankind, injustice, exploitation, poverty, war and resistance. The 8 new titles show this development in dark soundscapes, apocalyptic guitars and epic synth sounds, piling up the tracks to huge mountains of sound. Thematically, Everything
We Will Leave Beyond Us is no longer a utopia, but a bitter reality. One can only hope that mankind will survive the current crises, and above all learn from them! For the first time ever the band worked together with producer Toma Moon from Hamburg, Germany, who handled mixing, mastering and the overall sound design.
The song "Red Rain" will be released as a single on October 16th 2020.
After "Collapse Under The Empire" finished their 10th anniversary with the triple LP boxset The End of Something last year, their new album Everything
We Will Leave Beyond Us will be released on November 20th, 2020. On this album the duo completes the story they started in 2009 and at the same time open up a new chapter. All the themes C.U.T.E. have dealt with on their albums/ EPs so far, starting with Systembreakdown (2009), tell of a world full of conflicts, crises, catastrophes, death, isolation, longings and freedom. The two musicians themselves could not have imagined that much of this would become reality in 2020 within only 10 years. With the pre-release charity single A New Beginning, the band donates all proceeds to the German Red Cross, which is fighting the worldwide Corona
crisis.
Artist: Collapse Under The Empire
Title: Everything
We Will Leave Beyond Us
Release: Digital
- 20.11.2020 / Vinyl/CD - 20.12.2020
Format: Vinyl/CD/ Digital
Genre: Post-Rock, Electronica, Instrumental
For Fans of: Mogwai, God Is An Astronaut, Maybeshewill, The Album Leaf, Clint Mansell
DISCOGRAPHY:
Paintball
EP / 2008 (Selbstveröffentlichung)
Systembreakdown
Album / Feb. 2009 (Selbstveröffentlichung)
Find A Place To Be Safe
Album / Jan. 2010 (Sister Jack Records)
The Sirens Sound
EP / Sept. 2010 (Sister Jack Records)
Black
Moon Empire
Split EP / Juli 2011 (Oxide Tones)
Shoulders & Giants (Part 1)
Album / Okt. 2011 (Sister Jack Records)
Fragments of a Prayer
Album / Sept. 2012 (Finaltune Records)
The Silent Cry
EP / Mai. 2013 (Finaltune Records)
Sacrifice & Isolation (Part 2)
Album / Mai 2014 (Finaltune Records)
Collapse vs. Cato
Remix EP / Okt. 2015 (Finaltune Records)
The Fallen Ones
Album / Okt. 2017 (Finaltune Records)
The End of Something
Album / Dez. 2019 (Finaltune Records)
https://www.collapseundertheempire.com
https://www.facebook.com/collapseundertheempire
https://www.youtube.com/collapseempire