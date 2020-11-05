NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell





The band debuted in 2012 with their 'Get Up Get Down' LP, which was mixed by Bill Laswell and featured Bernie Worrell (P-Funk/Talking Heads), who also appeared with them for live performances at Galapagos Art Space, Drom, and Public Assembly in NYC. Their sound embodies the intersection of culture that is New York City, loose enough to give room for improvisation and extended grooves.



Created by musician and technologist Nevaris A.C., the band's current lineup includes legendary musician/producer Bill Laswell on bass, turntablist DJ Logic, multi-instrumentalist



In 2019, Nevaris approached Bill Laswell about working with him and drummer Lockatron on new material. From the first time playing together in the studio the new project took off.



"I've learned a ton from working with Bill. Not just about creating music but also about getting work done. Not getting stuck in the creative process. I've really enjoyed working with this particular group of musicians," says Nevaris A.C.



"System Breakdown" refers to the collapse of the systems meant to protect citizens during a time like this.



The band began recording 'System Breakdown' in January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Once it hit New York City, recording was halted and Nevaris began writing new lyrics that reflected his anger at the current administration. The band returned to the studio in the summer of 2020 to finish the album, including the new material, giving the record a more political tone.



Formed in 2008 and influenced by P-Funk, Santanta, Willy Bobo, Los Lobos, Talking Heads,



Known for performing at unconventional (and often private) events, Loud Apartment frequently collaborate with artists from across mediums and genres, including vocalists (Garrison Hawk, Maya Azucena, Rustem Khojmemedov, Baba Israel,



'System Breakdown' is out now digitally across streaming platforms such as Spotify and digital stores like Apple Music. It can also be ordered directly from the band via Bandcamp. In November, the current lineup returns to the studio to continue recording material.



TRACK LIST

1. No Justification

2. Enough is Enough

3. Going Down

4. Hot Like the Sun

5. Restless

6. The Thrill is Good

7. Gimme Some Love

8. Dub Enough



Nevaris: voice, electric piano, hammond organ, congas, percussion

Bill Laswell: bass

DJ Logic: turntables



Will Bernard: guitar

Lockatron : drums

All songs written by Nevaris and Bill Laswell except 'No Justification' by Nevaris, Bill Laswell and

Produced by Bill Laswell

Created at

Engineering:

Mastered by Michael Fossenkemper at TurtleTone Studio, NYC

Cover photo by Yoko Yamabe

