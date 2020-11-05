Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'





https://www.youtube.com/altokeymusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative-Pop singer-songwriter Alto Key makes his return with 'Burning Up', November 6th. In the last 12-months, the multi-talented artist has built a dedicated, engaged audience on TikTok, with over 250,000 followers and over 4.5 million likes. His huge social media presence spreads further than just TikTok, with an audience on YouTube and Instagram. Alto Keys uplifting personality has drawn thousands of fans to his socials, where his following grows stronger with every release.As well as establishing himself as a social media influencer, he has also received praise from industry tastemakers such as BBC Introducing, idobi radio and Soho Radio as well as winning the Grand Prize Winner for Song of the Year and Best Folk Instrument Arrangement at the Indie Originals Music Competition.Speaking more on the track, Alto Key explained: 'Burning Up' is the latest feel-good and uplifting song from Alto Key and is all about following your dreams. The lyrics are fun, but angsty and rebellious. The track was written to encourage the listener to keep following what they want, despite external pressure and societal expectations. There are also references to exploding and burning up if we persist with what we don't want in life in silence. The song is continuously moving, catchy and has a bouncy beat and bassline.'Burning Up' is set to release November 6th on all streaming platforms.https://vm.tiktok.com/JL46HXk/https://www.instagram.com/altokeymusic/https://www.facebook.com/altokeymusichttps://twitter.com/altokeymusichttps://www.youtube.com/altokeymusic



