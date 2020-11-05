Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 05/11/2020

Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'

Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative-Pop singer-songwriter Alto Key makes his return with 'Burning Up', November 6th. In the last 12-months, the multi-talented artist has built a dedicated, engaged audience on TikTok, with over 250,000 followers and over 4.5 million likes. His huge social media presence spreads further than just TikTok, with an audience on YouTube and Instagram. Alto Keys uplifting personality has drawn thousands of fans to his socials, where his following grows stronger with every release.

As well as establishing himself as a social media influencer, he has also received praise from industry tastemakers such as BBC Introducing, idobi radio and Soho Radio as well as winning the Grand Prize Winner for Song of the Year and Best Folk Instrument Arrangement at the Indie Originals Music Competition.

Speaking more on the track, Alto Key explained: 'Burning Up' is the latest feel-good and uplifting song from Alto Key and is all about following your dreams. The lyrics are fun, but angsty and rebellious. The track was written to encourage the listener to keep following what they want, despite external pressure and societal expectations. There are also references to exploding and burning up if we persist with what we don't want in life in silence. The song is continuously moving, catchy and has a bouncy beat and bassline.
'Burning Up' is set to release November 6th on all streaming platforms.

https://vm.tiktok.com/JL46HXk/
https://www.instagram.com/altokeymusic/
https://www.facebook.com/altokeymusic
https://twitter.com/altokeymusic
https://www.youtube.com/altokeymusic






Most read news of the week
Them Damn Kings "Throw It Away" Music Video
Trippie Redd Releases Long-Awaited Album "Pegasus"
UMe Announce The Release Of "Bad Cinderella" The First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical 'Cinderella'
iHeartMedia Rings In The Holiday Season With The 2020 "iΗeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One"
Becky G & Ozuna Release New Single & Video 'No Drama'
Gary Barlow Releases New Track 'Incredible'
Zach Zoya Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP "Spectrum"
Charlie Delivers Intergalactic House Music On New Single "Space Disco"
Liam Payne Reveals Brand New Single "Naughty List" In Collaboration With Dixie D'Amelio


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208321 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018157958984375 secs