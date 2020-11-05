Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 05/11/2020

London Art Rockers The Amber Bugs Release New Single 'Rat Vs Mole'

London Art Rockers The Amber Bugs Release New Single 'Rat Vs Mole'
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) About The Amber Bugs: No man is one thing. We're sons, brothers, partners, workers, nerds and Rock stars. All at once, not in part, but fully. And that's what you get with The Amber Bugs. A whole bunch of stuff crammed together, busting at the seams. Unapologetically hard to pin down but all the more real for it. Songs are energetic, noisy, rough around the edges and relentless in direction changes. They pull on Punk, Jazz, Ska and Lindy Hop influences to name just a few. At a strange time when Covid has removed variety from our lives The Amber Bugs are here to give it back. All of it. Enjoy.

About Rat vs Mole: Right before the pandemic took hold London based Art-Rock 5 piece The Amber Bugs recorded their most ambitious body of work to date. Rat vs Mole is the climax of what came out of those sessions. Arabian inspired strings meet fuzzy guitars in a quirky tale that invites listeners along on the bands inside joke about undercover cop and gangster movies. Rat vs Mole is a bonkers musical screenplay with cinematic scale. For Fans of Jack White, Radiohead and Royal Blood.
https://soundcloud.com/theamberbugs
https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/the-amber-bugs/1150778770
https://www.facebook.com/theamberbugs
https://www.instagram.com/theamberbugs/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4zOjpXENu073aQlQw837xm?si=9DavteZuTiOOhcwzvunFIw






