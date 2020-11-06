Christmas Music From HeIsTheArtist Gets Listeners "Holly Jolly"





HeIsTheArtist describes "Holly Jolly:" "The message of the song is to let go of all your worries on Christmas Day, because Christmas only comes once a year. Just sit back and relax, and enjoy the celebration of Christ's birth."



Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.



"Heistheartist is an exciting new voice and one you'll definitely want to keep an eye on." - The Indie Source

"Impeccably serene" - Skope Magazine



"The sleigh bells are ringing

Can't you hear me

Jolly, jolly, jolly

Have a holly jolly Christmas this year"

-HeIsTheArtist "Holly Jolly"



artistecard.com/heistheartist

www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist

www.twitter.com/Heistheartist

