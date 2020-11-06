Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 06/11/2020

Christmas Music From HeIsTheArtist Gets Listeners "Holly Jolly"

Christmas Music From HeIsTheArtist Gets Listeners "Holly Jolly"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just a few weeks away from the November 27th release of his "Roots" EP, Christian neo-soul/jazz vocalist HeIsTheArtist is releasing his first Christmas single, "Holly Jolly." The track hits retail outlets on November 6th.

HeIsTheArtist describes "Holly Jolly:" "The message of the song is to let go of all your worries on Christmas Day, because Christmas only comes once a year. Just sit back and relax, and enjoy the celebration of Christ's birth."

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

"Heistheartist is an exciting new voice and one you'll definitely want to keep an eye on." - The Indie Source
"Impeccably serene" - Skope Magazine

"The sleigh bells are ringing
Can't you hear me
Jolly, jolly, jolly
Have a holly jolly Christmas this year"
-HeIsTheArtist "Holly Jolly"

artistecard.com/heistheartist
www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
www.twitter.com/Heistheartist
songwhip.com/heistheartist/landslide






