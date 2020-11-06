Global Live Launches First Pay-Per-View Livestream Shows Featuring Jeff Martin (The Tea Party) On November 13-14





EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: JEFF MARTIN "LIVE FROM BYRON BAY"

WHEN: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. ET (US/Canada)

Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. AEDT (Australia)

TICKETS: https://global.live/



Across almost 30 years of sold-out tours and millions of record sales, Jeff is set to present a rare, personal and intimate acoustic performance of his greatest songs for his audience, showcasing fan favorites, multi-platinum hits and deep cuts from his extensive catalogue with every ticket holder being a part of the setlist creation across social media.

With no pre-recording or edits, the live shows are an exclusive one-time-only experience and will not be available afterwards.



Jeff says, "This pandemic has made it near impossible to tour, and we need live music in our lives now, more than ever. I have partnered with Global Live to bring two full production live shows to you-streamed directly from the beautiful Byron Bay. It is important to me that the experience is 100% live and delivered at a high level that you deserve-I look forward to you joining me in November."



With an impressive line-up, GLOBAL LIVE has offered the return of live shows. Jeff



Differing from other live-streaming experiences, GLOBAL LIVE provides a truly live and exclusive experience. No replays, skipping or recording can take place and users can gain access to exciting add-ons such as virtual meet & greets, artist green room hangouts and one-off merchandise. Fans can purchase a ticket via the GLOBAL LIVE platform and will then receive an eTicket and email with event access credentials.

