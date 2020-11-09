Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 09/11/2020

NYC Rockers Black Suit Youth Release New Environmental Anthem "The World Is Almost Over"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in 2005, NYC's Black Suit Youth is a relentless 4-piece outfit that blends elements of punk rock, classic rock, and indie rock. 2010 saw the release of the LP, "Meet Me in Death Valley", from which Black Suit Youth scored opening gigs for Story of the Year, Alien Ant Farm, The Undead, and more. After a few DIY tours, the album was re-released on vinyl. In 2016, the band signed with 59 X Records and released 2017's "False South" LP which saw the band take a new direction while maintaining their DIY punk rock ethos.

Black Suit Youth will release their 5th LP "The World is Almost Over" in 2021 on 59 X Records.

Black Suit Youth is Bryan Maher (Vocals/Guitar), Fed Canalos (Guitar), Juan Orellana (Bass), and Ray Mazza (Drums).

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BlackSuitYouth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blacksuityouthband
Twitter: https://twitter.com/blacksuityouth
Bandcamp: https://blacksuityouth.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/59xrecords/black-suit-youth-the-world-is-almost-over/s-4P9AAkXAkWz
Label: www.59xrecords.com






