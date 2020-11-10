Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 10/11/2020

Director Gianennio Salucci Takes Us For A Wild Ride On Retrowave Artist Riotron's "Dark Highway"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off his his work on Zella Day's "Only A Dream", and Baker Grace's "Bottle Of Wine", director Gianennio Salucci returns with a wild and weird new music video for the Riotron retrowave cut, 'Dark Highway'. Salucci teamed up with mega-producer Jennifer Goodridge (who's worked with Melanie Martinez, George Ezra and Poppy) to turn 'Dark Highway' into a cinematically lush short film that has elements of horror, sci-fi, and even some hand-drawn animation sequences.

"Riotron and I wanted to explore the nature of being unable to escape your darker self," Gianennio said in describing the video. Riotron artist Jeff Fettes added, "Dark Highway is a metaphor for all the bad decisions we make. You're going too fast, you're out of control but you don't stop. And then suddenly you can't stop."

Released the day before Halloween, the 'Dark Highway' video has already racked up over 2 Million views on YouTube and Facebook alone. For Riotron, 'Dark Highway' follows the thumping remix of Riotron's 'Lights Go Out' by Grammy-nominated swag house duo Black Caviar, and the wacky political music video 'I'm Sorry' featuring comedian Tom Green.

What's next from Gianennio Salucci? "I like to surprise people," Gianennio said. Expect more twisted storytelling and stunning visuals from the director soon.






Most read news of the week
Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'
Vivian Green Readies The Release Of Her 7th Studio Album "Love Absolute" (November 13th) & Releases New Song 'Where You Are'
Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content
NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell
Dead Girls Academy Unveil New Music Video 'Agonize'
Steve Hackett Announces Acoustic Album 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'
Songstress Madisyn Whajne Releases Melodic Shimmer-Pop Single 'Sweet Talk'
Profound Music Video From Pop-Punk Three Cheers Too Late Upcoming Single "Everything, Everyone"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189011 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016241073608398 secs