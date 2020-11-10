Director Gianennio Salucci Takes Us For A Wild Ride On Retrowave Artist Riotron's "Dark Highway"





What's next from Gianennio Salucci? "I like to surprise people," Gianennio said. Expect more twisted storytelling and stunning visuals from the director soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off his his work on Zella Day's "Only A Dream", and Baker Grace's "Bottle Of Wine", director Gianennio Salucci returns with a wild and weird new music video for the Riotron retrowave cut, 'Dark Highway'. Salucci teamed up with mega-producer Jennifer Goodridge (who's worked with Melanie Martinez, George Ezra and Poppy) to turn 'Dark Highway' into a cinematically lush short film that has elements of horror, sci-fi, and even some hand-drawn animation sequences."Riotron and I wanted to explore the nature of being unable to escape your darker self," Gianennio said in describing the video. Riotron artist Jeff Fettes added, "Dark Highway is a metaphor for all the bad decisions we make. You're going too fast, you're out of control but you don't stop. And then suddenly you can't stop."Released the day before Halloween, the 'Dark Highway' video has already racked up over 2 Million views on YouTube and Facebook alone. For Riotron, 'Dark Highway' follows the thumping remix of Riotron's 'Lights Go Out' by Grammy-nominated swag house duo Black Caviar, and the wacky political music video 'I'm Sorry' featuring comedian Tom Green.What's next from Gianennio Salucci? "I like to surprise people," Gianennio said. Expect more twisted storytelling and stunning visuals from the director soon.



