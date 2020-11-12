Mary Chapin Carpenter Confirms Livestream Concert Nov. 27





A rare solo performance by Carpenter, the special event will remain available to view throughout Thanksgiving weekend and will also be later released as a live album. To purchase tickets for the concert and pre-order the album, visit Seated.com. Additionally, in this season of giving, fans will also have the option to add a donation for World Central Kitchen to their ticket fee. WCK believes that a fresh meal is more than a plate of food-it's a sign that someone cares and there's hope for the future.



Of the performance, Carpenter shares, "Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap. I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven't done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert-which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release-will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter."



The concert celebrates the release of Carpenter's widely hailed new album, The Dirt And The Stars, which is out now on Lambent Light Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Ethan Johns (Ray LaMontagne, Paul McCartney,



In conjunction with the album, Carpenter also released a new conversation series, "One Story with



The Dirt And The Stars marks Carpenter's first collection of all-new material since 2016's The Things That We Are Made Of. Produced by Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton), the album was released to overwhelming critical acclaim-the Associated Press called it, "...an evocative collection of songs," while The HuffPost declared, "...Carpenter is now at the height of her musical career, painting a compelling, relevant piece of art tinged with mixed feelings of grief and joy, all without preaching or darkening our minds with sadness."



Most recently, in 2018, Carpenter released Sometimes Just The Sky. Produced by Johns at Real World Studios, the record celebrated her acclaimed 30-year recording career with new versions of some of her most beloved songs as well as one newly written song, which became the title track. Of the album, Rolling Stone lauded, "...[it's] about sense, perspective and, above all, presenting still-compelling observations and re-imagining them with tender vitality."



Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carpenter has sold over 14 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five Grammy Awards (with 15 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tickets are now on sale for acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter's "One Night Lonely," a one-of-a-kind livestream concert broadcast from her favorite venue, Virginia's legendary Wolf Trap, on Friday, November 27 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.A rare solo performance by Carpenter, the special event will remain available to view throughout Thanksgiving weekend and will also be later released as a live album. To purchase tickets for the concert and pre-order the album, visit Seated.com. Additionally, in this season of giving, fans will also have the option to add a donation for World Central Kitchen to their ticket fee. WCK believes that a fresh meal is more than a plate of food-it's a sign that someone cares and there's hope for the future.Of the performance, Carpenter shares, "Strange yet magical, those are my words to describe how I expect it to feel being alone on this hometown stage at Wolf Trap. I imagine the stillness of the empty seats and the lonely echo of all this space. I miss seeing the audience and feeling that connection, I am grateful for the opportunity to play a solo show, which I haven't done for a very long time. As we enter the holiday season, so many of us are apart from the ones we love. I hope this concert-which will include songs from my first record to my most recent release-will bring us a little closer, until we can gather again, shoulder to shoulder, celebrating live music once more. The fact that this new performance comes 25 years after the release of my live special, Jubilee: Live from Wolf Trap, only makes the occasion sweeter."The concert celebrates the release of Carpenter's widely hailed new album, The Dirt And The Stars, which is out now on Lambent Light Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Ethan Johns (Ray LaMontagne, Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon) the album was recorded entirely live at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath, in southwest England and was released to widespread critical praise.In conjunction with the album, Carpenter also released a new conversation series, "One Story with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Sarah Kay." Listen at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts. Produced by Magnificent Noise, the three-part series features Carpenter and poet Sarah Kay-founder and co-director of Project VOICE-discussing Carpenter's acclaimed career as well as the songs, themes and recording processes of The Dirt And The Stars. Since launching, the podcast has received immense global attention with the first episode debuting as the #1 music interview podcast on Apple Podcasts in both the U.S. and U.K. and in the top ten in Canada, Australia, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy and Columbia.The Dirt And The Stars marks Carpenter's first collection of all-new material since 2016's The Things That We Are Made Of. Produced by Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton), the album was released to overwhelming critical acclaim-the Associated Press called it, "...an evocative collection of songs," while The HuffPost declared, "...Carpenter is now at the height of her musical career, painting a compelling, relevant piece of art tinged with mixed feelings of grief and joy, all without preaching or darkening our minds with sadness."Most recently, in 2018, Carpenter released Sometimes Just The Sky. Produced by Johns at Real World Studios, the record celebrated her acclaimed 30-year recording career with new versions of some of her most beloved songs as well as one newly written song, which became the title track. Of the album, Rolling Stone lauded, "...[it's] about sense, perspective and, above all, presenting still-compelling observations and re-imagining them with tender vitality."Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carpenter has sold over 14 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five Grammy Awards (with 15 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.



