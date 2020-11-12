Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'





The compilation releases via digital formats this Friday October 23rd and the CD version goes out to radio and other media in the coming couple of weeks, as well as being included free with all orders of physical product from saustex.com or saustexrecords.bandcamp.com while supplies last.

ORCHARD PROMO PLAYER: https://promo.theorchard.com/BjHCtFFiHjpe1gjvoJwy

BANDCAMP LINK: https://saustexrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-end-is-here-the-last-label-in-the-world-presents-the-last-bands-on-earth



Here's the blow by blow:

1.

2. Joecephus and The

3. DiNOLA - "Ill Wind An emotional, somber and groove-filled exercise in desert rock by this New Orleans crew produced by Dave Catching.

4. Churchwood - "Ain't Your Choir" The lead track from this Austin-based avant garde blues band's new Saustex release 'Plenty Wrong to Go Awry'...political analysis, poetry and rock'n'roll meet.

5. Bandemic - "

6. Smith and Rowsey - "Rest Easy" At thirteen years old and also hailing from New Orleans Ruby Rowsey is far and away the youngest musician to appear on the compilation. Her musician father Tom Rowsey passed away in early March and like so many others his death has been followed by no proper memorial or service. His friend Phil Smith wrote the lyrics for the tune and accompanies her on the ode to his fallen friend.

7. Hamell On Trial - "

1. Chris Conde - "Cancel Culture Blues" A somewhat surprising source for this message, "an indictment of the narcissism of cancel culture", comes from San Antonio's Chris Conde, a self-described "queer, sober, Mexican-American rapper". "Watch out, they might cancel YOU!"

2. Texacala Jones Pony Island Express - "Blue Saber" The venerable West Coast cowpunk legend fronts her Austin band on this previously unreleased track with balls and grace while swinging a "Blue Saber."

3. Stefan Murphy - "Metallica Font"Dubliner turned Southerner Stefan Murphy offers this low-fi garage pop message of friendship and hope from Atlanta.

4. REQ'D - "27 Devils" Oakland folk-punkers REQ'D deliver a rumination on the world that is and the world that should be from their latest release 'Pulling Up Floorboards'. This ain't 'Imagine'.

5. WE Are The Asteroid - "Halloween 1 (Roach Medicine)" These Austin road-warriors were on a roll prior to the pandemic but had their plans waylaid like many others. They have fearlessly continued to issue new tunes all the while and this one is a sneak preview of their Halloween-themed album that drops next week. Good, creepy and rocking.

6. Gools - "Gumby" New Orleans' youngster "play any stage, anytime, anywhere" heroes issue this bubble gum tinged, Melvins-esque instrumental ditty.

7. Pussy Gillete - "Ratz" Masani Camacho fronts this riot gal-edged punk rawk act out of Austin on this tough as nails number. Survey says she probably carries an extra brick in her backpack.

8. The Beaumonts - "

9. The Differentials - "Mineola Swingers Club" A cautionary tale from Austin moto-rockers The Differentials. Like the man said "there ain't no free."

10. Pocket FishRmen - "Marijuana Logic" The pandemic has also given many of us too much time to think and second-guess our personal choices. Austin's unrepentant "Future Gods of Rock" and self-styled pot smoke room foggers The Pocket FishRman reveal they are no strangers to this philosophical battle while under the spell of marijuana logic.

11. Hickoids - "The New Fangled Maple Leaf Rag" Central New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saustex Records is pleased to bring you 'The End is Here - The Last Label in the World Presents the Last Bands on Earth' a compilation of Saustex artists (and friends) featuring new and unreleased tracks from 18 different acts. The compilation is not thematic top to bottom but much of the material acknowledges the current dystopia. While these probably aren't the end times it sure feels like it some days and if this is the apocalypse, well, let's go down rocking.The compilation releases via digital formats this Friday October 23rd and the CD version goes out to radio and other media in the coming couple of weeks, as well as being included free with all orders of physical product from saustex.com or saustexrecords.bandcamp.com while supplies last.ORCHARD PROMO PLAYER: https://promo.theorchard.com/BjHCtFFiHjpe1gjvoJwyBANDCAMP LINK: https://saustexrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-end-is-here-the-last-label-in-the-world-presents-the-last-bands-on-earthHere's the blow by blow:1. Harvey McLaughlin - "Outhouse Crescent Moon" A defiant yet despair laden number from San Antonio-based McLaughlin's excellent new Saustex album 'Rascality'.2. Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre - "Evil" A previously unreleased hard-hitting heavy blues take on the Willie Dixon classic by the Memphis-based revolving cast of characters led by Joey Killingsworth.3. DiNOLA - "Ill Wind An emotional, somber and groove-filled exercise in desert rock by this New Orleans crew produced by Dave Catching.4. Churchwood - "Ain't Your Choir" The lead track from this Austin-based avant garde blues band's new Saustex release 'Plenty Wrong to Go Awry'...political analysis, poetry and rock'n'roll meet.5. Bandemic - " Fever " The freshest take on the blues standard an article in the New York Times called for "retiring" since The Cramps. The mysterious act which hail from New Orleans and call themselves Bandemic breathe some twisted new life into it for the pandemic.6. Smith and Rowsey - "Rest Easy" At thirteen years old and also hailing from New Orleans Ruby Rowsey is far and away the youngest musician to appear on the compilation. Her musician father Tom Rowsey passed away in early March and like so many others his death has been followed by no proper memorial or service. His friend Phil Smith wrote the lyrics for the tune and accompanies her on the ode to his fallen friend.7. Hamell On Trial - " You Better Pray " America's anti-folk warrior continues to tell the folks EXACTLY how he feels on this new tune which follows on the heels of his charity album for Saustex, 'The Pandemic Songs', which BBC 6 presenter Tom Robinson labelled as "genius".1. Chris Conde - "Cancel Culture Blues" A somewhat surprising source for this message, "an indictment of the narcissism of cancel culture", comes from San Antonio's Chris Conde, a self-described "queer, sober, Mexican-American rapper". "Watch out, they might cancel YOU!"2. Texacala Jones Pony Island Express - "Blue Saber" The venerable West Coast cowpunk legend fronts her Austin band on this previously unreleased track with balls and grace while swinging a "Blue Saber."3. Stefan Murphy - "Metallica Font"Dubliner turned Southerner Stefan Murphy offers this low-fi garage pop message of friendship and hope from Atlanta.4. REQ'D - "27 Devils" Oakland folk-punkers REQ'D deliver a rumination on the world that is and the world that should be from their latest release 'Pulling Up Floorboards'. This ain't 'Imagine'.5. WE Are The Asteroid - "Halloween 1 (Roach Medicine)" These Austin road-warriors were on a roll prior to the pandemic but had their plans waylaid like many others. They have fearlessly continued to issue new tunes all the while and this one is a sneak preview of their Halloween-themed album that drops next week. Good, creepy and rocking.6. Gools - "Gumby" New Orleans' youngster "play any stage, anytime, anywhere" heroes issue this bubble gum tinged, Melvins-esque instrumental ditty.7. Pussy Gillete - "Ratz" Masani Camacho fronts this riot gal-edged punk rawk act out of Austin on this tough as nails number. Survey says she probably carries an extra brick in her backpack.8. The Beaumonts - " Details " Lubbock's current top musical export offers this unusually FCC friendly unreleased number. We've all gotten bored during the pandemic and we all cope in our own way. "Worry 'bout the details later..."9. The Differentials - "Mineola Swingers Club" A cautionary tale from Austin moto-rockers The Differentials. Like the man said "there ain't no free."10. Pocket FishRmen - "Marijuana Logic" The pandemic has also given many of us too much time to think and second-guess our personal choices. Austin's unrepentant "Future Gods of Rock" and self-styled pot smoke room foggers The Pocket FishRman reveal they are no strangers to this philosophical battle while under the spell of marijuana logic.11. Hickoids - "The New Fangled Maple Leaf Rag" Central Texas goofball cowpunks unveil the Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse with this "tribute to the rock'n'roll of Canada" -- an unlikely mash-up of Rush, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Triumph, Vancouver's Subhumans and D.O.A. in a half-baked bid to get Canadian work visas and become upper Saskatchewan's lowest-paid cover band should the U.S. election go sideways. Wish them luck, God help us all.



