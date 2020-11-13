CYN Shares New Single "Uh Oh," From 'Promising Young Woman Original Soundtrack,' Out December 4





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cyn released "Uh Oh," one of two original tracks she wrote and recorded for the Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Listen to the darkly infectious song. "Uh Oh" is one of two tracks from the soundtrack that Variety highlighted in a recent feature about possible contenders for Best Original Song honors at the Oscars.

Cyn talks about writing "Uh Oh" in this feature, which accompanied Refinery29's exclusive premiere of the song earlier today. She worked closely with the film's director and writer, Emerald Fennell, and song co-writers Matias Mora and Mia Minichiello, to create the music needed for a particular scene. Cyn, who performed "Uh Oh" at the 2020 Sundance ASCAP Music Café, tells Refinery29, "Working with Emerald was seamless. She sent me an email with lyric ideas and had a very clear idea of how the song should relate to the movie. The lyric 'if it happened to you, what would you do?' was taken directly from Emerald's notes. Thank goodness she had such a confident idea of how the song should feel - that always helps!" Fennell served as Executive Soundtrack Producer, teaming up with music supervisor Sue Jacobs and Capitol Records.

"Drinks," Cyn's other contribution to the soundtrack, has amassed over 20 million global streams since its release earlier this year. Billie Eilish added it to her Apple Music radio show, "me & dad radio," and Rolling Stone hailed it as a "Song You Need To Know." "The Mixed Drinks Collection" features the stripped version of "Drinks" and remixes from quartet of renowned producers, all female - MNDR, NERVO, Uffie, and Ladyhawke. Cyn, who is signed to Katy Perry's Unsub Records, has earned praise from Billboard for her "crisp, spirited pop sound carried by her timeless, all-embracing voice and literary lyrics."

Focus Features will release the Sundance hit Promising Young Woman on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020 in theaters domestically. IndieWire noted, "The film is filled with inspired soundtrack choices - a strings-heavy take on Britney Spears' 'Toxic' teases before it reveals itself at the perfect moment, and an amusing use of an 'It's Raining Men' cover sells Fennell's pitch-black sense of humor early on." Idolator said, "As for the soundtrack, there's so much to love" while The Daily Beast hails it as "glorious." Vice observed, "[Promising Young Woman] expertly uses femme pop songs to underscore its critically acclaimed twisted tale of trauma and revenge."

Those who pre-order the 16-track collection in digital format will instantly receive "Uh Oh" and "Drinks" plus DeathbyRomy's take on The Weather Girls 1982 hit " It's Raining Men " and Donna Missal's interpretation of Cigarettes After Sex's 2012 breakthrough single, "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby."

The soundtrack also features previously unreleased tracks from MUNA and BLESSUS plus Carmen DeLeon's cover of the Gerry Goffin-Carole King penned "He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss"). Charli XCX's "Boys," Paris Hilton's "Stars Are Blind," Sky Ferreira's "Downhill Lullaby" and Juice Newton's "Angel of the Morning" are among the previously released tracks that Fennell employs to subvert the audience's expectations over the course of the film. Other featured artists include Maya B and Lily & Madeleine.

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Premiering to huge acclaim in Sundance earlier this year, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN is directed and written by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) and stars Academy Award®-nominee Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham along with an ensemble cast that includes Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown. Fennell produced along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben Browning and Ashley Fox for FilmNation Entertainment.




