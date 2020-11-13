Arkells Get Festive With Their First-Ever Holiday Original Song "Pub Crawl"





Hailed by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkells release their first-ever penned holiday original song "Pub Crawl," an Amazon Original via Universal Music. A celebration about an annual festive pilgrimage, the track takes listeners on a bit of journey - just like a proper pub crawl. "Every year my hometown pals get together for a 12 Pubs of Christmas style tradition," band frontman, Max Kerman, explains while reflecting on the time they reconnect with friends and family and get into the holiday spirit. Recognizing there are not a ton of relatable holiday songs, Arkells come out swinging, on this instant sing-along that will speak to music fans more than We Three Kings. "Pub Crawl" is one of many Amazon Original holiday songs announced earlier today by emerging and chart-topping artists from all around the world as part of Amazon Music's holiday campaign. Other top artists who released Amazon Original holiday songs today include Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Mary J Blige, Lennon Stella and more.Earlier this week, Arkells leaked "Pub Crawl" to various pubs and bars across Canada in order to encourage fans to visit their local watering holes (following proper COVID guidelines and with social distancing measures in place) and support local if they wanted to hear an advanced spin of the song. For a full list of participating pubs/bars, watch the teaser about the initiative posted on the band's socials.In 2020, Arkells took a pause from working on their upcoming studio album and went back to their roots, reinterpreting past material and rediscovering the singer-songwriter spirit with their latest project Campfire Chords.Campfire Chords is a stripped back collection featuring 17 of Arkells' most beloved songs plus new tracks "A Little More" and "Quitting You".Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sport-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells hometown concert that sold 24,000 tickets and hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country. To follow came North American and international headline touring that included their first sold-out concert at Scotiabank Arena and selling-out Toronto's premiere summer venue - Budweiser Stage - in one day. Arkells' touring over their last album cumulatively raised over $100K for charity, via the band's partnership with Plus1. While off the road in 2020, Arkells pivoted to their first acoustic-leaning project, Campfire Chords - a deluxe LP & play-at-home guitar chord book inspired by their most beloved hits, and the band's live streamed interactive music lessons that moved fans to learn new skills while "flattening the curve" from home.



