Steven Keene Releases New Album, "Them & Us"

In 2001, Keene released the album titled SET THE CLOCK. In January, he celebrated the release of his EP, titled IT IS WHAT IT IS. Continuing momentum throughout 2020, Keene launched his single series campaign, dropping a new original each month throughout 2020, as an introduction to his new album, THEM & US. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie singer-songwriter and recording artist, Steven Keene, celebrates the release of his new studio recording, THEM & US! The 8-track collection spotlights signature originals written and produced by Keene and recorded at Shore Fire Recording Studios (Long Branch, NJ). The CD release follows early sneak peeks as part of Keene's 2020 Single Release Series showcasing the sociopolitical hard-hitters "Them & Us" and "Save Yourself," along with his most recent, the lovelorn ballad "Cause I Can't Have You."Exploring intertwining themes of romance and hope punctuated by somber realities, THEM & US delivers a vintage-folk sound infused with a contemporary edge. The soulful project displays the New York native's sharp songwriting and production talents to combine abstract lyrics with artistic musical compositions, and his ability to touch on the pulse of today's society to offer a listening experience song-after-song."The project encompasses various topics, insights and personal perspectives - some are observational, others about love lost, and songs about injustice, prejudice and victimization," introduced Keene. "It's a melting pot of my styles (Gospel, blues, country, rock), and a byproduct of what I have to say, good, bad or indifferent."Weighted in stimulating, thought-provoking lyrics, musical textures complemented by arching storylines and deep strokes of emotion, THEM & US explores and unveils the singer-songwriter's stirring introspect. Transporting the listener through an array of emotions and lyrical awakenings, the project beams with sentimental, lovesick ballads and melodies of serendipitous love (in "She Ain't Right For Me" and "It's Not You, It's Me"); contrasted with hard-hitting societal critiques in the title track, "Them & Us," and the blues-rock anthem "Save Yourself;" matched by traces of The Beatles and the bluesy warm tones of James Taylor in "We'll Find A Way" and "I'll Be There For You." A testament to Keene's musical sophistication, taste and effervescence (in the groove camp of Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Bob Dylan), THEM & US is a canvas of his musical panorama.THEM & US is now available via all major digital and streaming outlets (Amazon/iTunes/Pandora/Spotify/ Tidal); digital retail distribution and streaming services spearheaded by Symphonic Distribution.Keene grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He got his start in the 90's playing the folk clubs and cafes of the Greenwich Village scene alongside contemporaries Beck, Susanne Vega, Shawn Colvin and others. Inspired by the song craftsmanship of Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie and Leonard Cohen, Keene is a songwriter's songwriter who is a measured and mature artist that is seemingly, and eerily, plugged-in to the times. With consistent, powerful and timely lyrics, the folk mainstay and seasoned singer-songwriter has perfected his own unique alchemy. He's played joints like Sun Mountain Cafe and the Chameleon and crisscrossed the streets of McDougal and Bleecker to perform at well-known clubs such as the Lone Star Cafe, Mercury Lounge, Bottom Line, Bitter End, Arlene's Grocery, and the legendary CBGB's.Keene recorded and released his first album KEENE ON DYLAN (1990), collaboration with Bob Dylan band members Howie Wyeth and Rob Stoner (Desire/Rolling Thunder) featuring an eclectic mix of originals, covers and traditional tunes.He followed with his sophomore album, titled NO ALTERNATIVE (Moo Records/1995), featuring the musicianship of former Dylan band members Tony Garnier, John Jackson and Bucky Baxter. The project was distributed through BMG in Europe in conjunction with a European tour in support of his single, "Far Better Friend Than Lover."In 2001, Keene released the album titled SET THE CLOCK. In January, he celebrated the release of his EP, titled IT IS WHAT IT IS. Continuing momentum throughout 2020, Keene launched his single series campaign, dropping a new original each month throughout 2020, as an introduction to his new album, THEM & US.



