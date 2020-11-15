Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/11/2020

Multi-Platinum Artist Kiiara Teams Up With Martin Jensen For The Remix Of "So Sick" Ft Blackbear

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlantic Records multi-platinum singer-songwriter, KIIARA, has teamed up with DJ Martin Jensen for the Remix of her single "So Sick" ft blackbear, out today. "So Sick" arrived earlier this month with Kiiara's debut album lil kiiwi, and received instant wide spread acclaim. Entertainment Weekly stated, "['So Sick,'] is a bittersweet breakup song that gives the 'Gold' singer's usual blend of electropop and trap a breezy twist" while Pitchfork labeled the project "a promising reintroduction that shows her emotional and melodic strengths."

"'So Sick' is a playful song about my relationship with blackbear back in 2016," Kiiara says about the single. "We dated for a lil and this is a look into that. We stayed friends thru it all even tho I was blocked for a solid 2 years lolll. Bear is incredibly talented and he really brought this song to life."

The full length project arrives on the heels of Kiiara's impressive recent singles "I Still Do," "Numb (feat. DeathbyRomy and PVRIS)" and "Never Let You." "I Still Do" was met with widespread critical acclaim upon release, with Refinery 29 encouraging readers to "dance out your feelings to the tune of Kiiara's all-too-relevant 'I Still Do'" and MTV labeling the track "an infectious summer bop dripping with catchy vocals." "Never Let You" followed the edgy track, garnering praise from Idolator and UPROXX, who included the song in their Best New Pop Music round-up and stated, "Kiiara has positioned herself as a strong songwriter."

An unbelievable five-year trip brought Kiiara to self-discovery. In what feels like the blink of an eye, she went from uploading music out of her teenage bedroom in Illinois to multiplatinum pop stardom. In 2015, she quietly enchanted listeners everywhere with an uncompromising and unapologetic deconstruction of pop. Her triple-platinum breakout single "Gold" vaulted to the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Pop Songs Chart and the Top 15 of the Hot 100 in addition to generating over 700 million streams. It paved the way for the low kii savage EP as she sold out her first headline tour, graced the stage of Lollapalooza, and made her late-television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Plus, she garnered tastemaker praise from Variety, Rolling Stone, PAPER, and Idolator, to name a few. In addition to dropping fan favorites such as "Whippin" [feat. Felix Snow], "Messy," and more, "Feels" achieved a gold certification. Simultaneously, she became a sought-after collaborator, contributing her instantly recognizable vocals to the Bright soundtrack banger "Darkside" by Ty Dolla $ign and Future, "Complicated" by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and David Guetta, "Be Somebody" by Steve Aoki and Nicky Romero, and the gold-certified smash "Heavy" by Linkin Park. Representing a full circle moment, she accompanied her "favorite band" on stage multiple times and honored the late frontman Chester Bennington by joining a stacked bill at the Linkin Park and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert event.






Most read news of the week
Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'
Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
ASCAP 2020 Country Music Awards A Winner On All Social Media Platforms - Country Stars And Genre's Top Songwriters Get Creative For Four-Day Virtual Celebration
Country Music Legend Hank Williams, Jr. To Live Stream A Rare Unplugged Performance From The Iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar Exclusively On Sessions Live
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition
Paul Simon, Diana Krall, Gary Knisely And Jeffrey Shafer Help Fund Louis Armstrong Foundation Grants For Nyc Jazz Musicians
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199511 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049946308135986 secs