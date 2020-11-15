Multi-Platinum Artist Kiiara Teams Up With Martin Jensen For The Remix Of "So Sick" Ft Blackbear

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Atlantic Records multi-platinum singer-songwriter, KIIARA, has teamed up with DJ Martin
Jensen for the Remix of her single "So Sick
" ft blackbear, out today. "So Sick
" arrived earlier this month with Kiiara's debut album lil kiiwi, and received instant wide spread acclaim. Entertainment Weekly stated, "['So Sick,'] is a bittersweet breakup song that gives the 'Gold' singer's usual blend of electropop and trap a breezy twist" while Pitchfork labeled the project "a promising reintroduction that shows her emotional and melodic strengths."
"'So Sick' is a playful song about my relationship with blackbear back in 2016," Kiiara
says about the single. "We dated for a lil and this is a look into that. We stayed friends thru it all even tho I was blocked for a solid 2 years lolll. Bear is incredibly talented and he really brought this song to life."
The full length project arrives on the heels of Kiiara's impressive recent singles "I Still Do," "Numb (feat. DeathbyRomy and PVRIS)" and "Never Let You." "I Still Do
" was met with widespread critical acclaim upon release, with Refinery 29 encouraging readers to "dance out your feelings to the tune of Kiiara's all-too-relevant 'I Still Do'" and MTV labeling the track "an infectious summer bop dripping with catchy vocals." "Never Let You" followed the edgy track, garnering praise from Idolator and UPROXX, who included the song in their Best New Pop Music
round-up and stated, "Kiiara has positioned herself as a strong songwriter."
An unbelievable five-year trip brought Kiiara
to self-discovery. In what feels like the blink of an eye, she went from uploading music out of her teenage bedroom in Illinois to multiplatinum pop stardom. In 2015, she quietly enchanted listeners everywhere with an uncompromising and unapologetic deconstruction of pop. Her triple-platinum breakout single "Gold" vaulted to the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Pop Songs Chart and the Top 15 of the Hot 100 in addition to generating over 700 million streams. It paved the way for the low kii savage EP as she sold out her first headline tour, graced the stage of Lollapalooza, and made her late-television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Plus, she garnered tastemaker praise from Variety, Rolling Stone, PAPER, and Idolator, to name a few. In addition to dropping fan favorites such as "Whippin" [feat. Felix Snow], "Messy," and more, "Feels
" achieved a gold certification. Simultaneously, she became a sought-after collaborator, contributing her instantly recognizable vocals to the Bright soundtrack banger "Darkside
" by Ty Dolla $ign
and Future, "Complicated
" by Dimitri Vegas
& Like Mike and David
Guetta, "Be Somebody" by Steve Aoki
and Nicky Romero, and the gold-certified smash "Heavy
" by Linkin Park. Representing a full circle moment, she accompanied her "favorite band" on stage multiple times and honored the late frontman Chester Bennington by joining a stacked bill at the Linkin Park
and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert event.