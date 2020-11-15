Alt-Pop Singer/Songwriter Lisa Remar Releases Video For Her Latest Single "Halfway To Nowhere"



The video exclusively premiered on Culture Collide who wrote "This sense of nostalgia combines with Remar's wistful, soothing lyrics to create a portrait of young people navigating living on their own. 'Halfway to Nowhere' captures the transitional journey into adulthood in a way that is beautiful and nostalgic."



Directed and edited by



As Lisa told Culture Collide: "For this video we wanted to show a group of friends celebrating themselves—living out an extravagant fantasy despite the lonely and broke realities of being 20 somethings in New York. Friend and director,



"Halfway To Nowhere" was written and produced by Lisa, along with Marton Bisits (Peridot, Sam Fisher) and co-writer Tionna Brunson. The alt-pop track caught attention from Earmilk, who praised the track as a "poignant self-care anthem" and SHAZAM who placed it on their official "The Best New Music" Apple



Lisa will be releasing a handful of singles in the next couple of months, building up to her full length project that will be released early 2021.



Lisa Remar is a singer-songwriter, and piano player raised in New York with years spent in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Her multi-cultural background (she is half-Japanese and fluent),

her instinctive and passionate attraction to the arts: singing, songwriting, producing and acting shows itself in her inspiring and poetic musical expression.

Her sound is characterized by her soulful vocals and her unique sonic sensibility. Lisa's psychedelic soundscape threads through most of her tracks and revels in tinges of melancholia, sentimentality and emotional vulnerability New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop singer-songwriter Lisa Remar today releases the music video for her latest single "Halfway To Nowhere".The video exclusively premiered on Culture Collide who wrote "This sense of nostalgia combines with Remar's wistful, soothing lyrics to create a portrait of young people navigating living on their own. 'Halfway to Nowhere' captures the transitional journey into adulthood in a way that is beautiful and nostalgic."Directed and edited by Nikita Merrin, the video features Lisa as she strolls the streets of New York, both with friends and alone, rides the subway and sits in the back of a yellow cab. Through the visual the viewer is introduced to Lisa's New York. The soft, yet grainy footage reflects the nostalgic and dreamy vibe of the ethereal track.As Lisa told Culture Collide: "For this video we wanted to show a group of friends celebrating themselves—living out an extravagant fantasy despite the lonely and broke realities of being 20 somethings in New York. Friend and director, Nikita Merrin, captured this in a simple and poignant narrative. Scenes of walking around downtown and riding a cab alone are juxtaposed with scenes of partying with friends. The tone is very much the combined styles of both of us—the shots are evocative and have the ability to conjure a sense of nostalgia.""Halfway To Nowhere" was written and produced by Lisa, along with Marton Bisits (Peridot, Sam Fisher) and co-writer Tionna Brunson. The alt-pop track caught attention from Earmilk, who praised the track as a "poignant self-care anthem" and SHAZAM who placed it on their official "The Best New Music" Apple Music playlist. The track currently sits comfortably at close to 29K streams on Spotify.Lisa will be releasing a handful of singles in the next couple of months, building up to her full length project that will be released early 2021.Lisa Remar is a singer-songwriter, and piano player raised in New York with years spent in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Her multi-cultural background (she is half-Japanese and fluent),her instinctive and passionate attraction to the arts: singing, songwriting, producing and acting shows itself in her inspiring and poetic musical expression.Her sound is characterized by her soulful vocals and her unique sonic sensibility. Lisa's psychedelic soundscape threads through most of her tracks and revels in tinges of melancholia, sentimentality and emotional vulnerability



