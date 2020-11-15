Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/11/2020

Alt-Pop Singer/Songwriter Lisa Remar Releases Video For Her Latest Single "Halfway To Nowhere"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop singer-songwriter Lisa Remar today releases the music video for her latest single "Halfway To Nowhere".
The video exclusively premiered on Culture Collide who wrote "This sense of nostalgia combines with Remar's wistful, soothing lyrics to create a portrait of young people navigating living on their own. 'Halfway to Nowhere' captures the transitional journey into adulthood in a way that is beautiful and nostalgic."

Directed and edited by Nikita Merrin, the video features Lisa as she strolls the streets of New York, both with friends and alone, rides the subway and sits in the back of a yellow cab. Through the visual the viewer is introduced to Lisa's New York. The soft, yet grainy footage reflects the nostalgic and dreamy vibe of the ethereal track.

As Lisa told Culture Collide: "For this video we wanted to show a group of friends celebrating themselves—living out an extravagant fantasy despite the lonely and broke realities of being 20 somethings in New York. Friend and director, Nikita Merrin, captured this in a simple and poignant narrative. Scenes of walking around downtown and riding a cab alone are juxtaposed with scenes of partying with friends. The tone is very much the combined styles of both of us—the shots are evocative and have the ability to conjure a sense of nostalgia."

"Halfway To Nowhere" was written and produced by Lisa, along with Marton Bisits (Peridot, Sam Fisher) and co-writer Tionna Brunson. The alt-pop track caught attention from Earmilk, who praised the track as a "poignant self-care anthem" and SHAZAM who placed it on their official "The Best New Music" Apple Music playlist. The track currently sits comfortably at close to 29K streams on Spotify.

Lisa will be releasing a handful of singles in the next couple of months, building up to her full length project that will be released early 2021.

Lisa Remar is a singer-songwriter, and piano player raised in New York with years spent in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Her multi-cultural background (she is half-Japanese and fluent),
her instinctive and passionate attraction to the arts: singing, songwriting, producing and acting shows itself in her inspiring and poetic musical expression.
Her sound is characterized by her soulful vocals and her unique sonic sensibility. Lisa's psychedelic soundscape threads through most of her tracks and revels in tinges of melancholia, sentimentality and emotional vulnerability






Most read news of the week
Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'
Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
ASCAP 2020 Country Music Awards A Winner On All Social Media Platforms - Country Stars And Genre's Top Songwriters Get Creative For Four-Day Virtual Celebration
Country Music Legend Hank Williams, Jr. To Live Stream A Rare Unplugged Performance From The Iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar Exclusively On Sessions Live
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition
Paul Simon, Diana Krall, Gary Knisely And Jeffrey Shafer Help Fund Louis Armstrong Foundation Grants For Nyc Jazz Musicians
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204029 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020546913146973 secs