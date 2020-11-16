Son Of Cabe To Drop New Single 'Whistler' This November

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of their last single back in August, Son of Cabe have another treat in store for us this winter. Frontman Conor McCabe found himself questioning the motives of others, feeling as though his world was trying to bring him down. After a build up of continual disparagement, 'Whistler' was the breaking point and opportunity for him to create the escapism he was craving, turning his back to the negativity of others caught in their own realities. With the events of the past 6 months, the feeling of getting away from continual overpowering noise has become increasingly more relevant and applicable.



Here's a deeper insight into the track from Conor: "I was sick of constantly reading depressing stuff on the news and the negative people I was surrounded by. It just felt toxic, and not the kind of environment I wanted to be a part of. 'Whistler' is me desperately fantasising about the idea of running away with someone to a better place, a better quality of life."



Guildford (UK) based indie pop duo Son of Cabe take influence from 80s pop, electronic and indie music to fuse their own unique sonic blend. Originating as a solo project by songwriter/producer Conor McCabe, but completed when he met drummer and co-producer Jack Holland at university.



They cut their teeth performing at pubs and clubs in and around London and have since found themselves as frequent features on BBC Introducing the South and performed at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton. Their most popular single 'Let Go' with electro-funk producer twiddy, has accumulated over 270,000 streams to date and received reviews from the likes of EARMILK and Acid Stag, along with BBC radio airplay.

