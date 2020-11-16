Dani Kristina Releases Music Video For "Drift Away" Featuring The Toronto Skyline



Toronto-based Canadian singer-songwriter Dani Kristina just released her music video for " Drift Away ", a song that has quickly become a fan-favourite from her debut EP "Aura". The video features vibrant cityscapes and lights and the songstress sings of a lost relationship as she wanders through the night. Co-written with Grammy-nominated, Juno-winning Trevor James Anderson, the song was created in the Secret Genius Spotify studio at Noble Street Studios in Toronto.

"After the EP came out, everyone was sending me messages and calling me up telling me that I had to make a video for Drift Away, somehow the song's themes and just the overall vibe struck a chord with people. So, I decided to make that happen" Dani said about the music video, which was created with director Blake Garbe and cinematographer Mikey Tachuk. The video centres around a 1967 Pontiac Parisienne, a car that Dani Kristina has revealed is her favourite possession, and one she's always wanted to feature in one of her videos. Drift Away " is the third and final music video for the "Aura" EP, as Dani Kristina and her team prepare to release music for 2021.

Following the successful release of her singles "I Wanna Belong", "Burning Parachute", and "You Don't Get to Choose", Dani Kristina has established her sound as an up and coming pop artist. Her newest release, "Aura", was created alongside Trevor James Anderson and features five tracks that fuse various genres in order to create a unique, cinematic sound. From dancy pop anthems to moody, emotional ballads, "Aura" has a little bit of everything for every listener.

Just like Taylor Swift, Lennon Stella, Halsey, and countless other inspirations, Dani knows how to write bangers. Through the process of writing over 600 songs as a teenager and training as a classical pianist and vocalist, she has found her niche. Dani is a confident, mature, creative, and open-minded artist looking to build a team and grow her brand. As a classically trained mezzo-soprano and pianist, Dani's diverse musical roots allow her to experiment with complex harmonies within her songwriting.

Growing up around Toronto, Ontario, she's spent her whole life taking in diverse soundscapes, curating her own unique sound, and experimenting with different styles. Working alongside Grammy-nominated Trevor James Anderson, TikTok's @katamogz (En Flique Creative), and other Toronto talent, Dani is dedicated to her vision and a strong supporter of local musicians.




