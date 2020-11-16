Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 16/11/2020

Molly Johnson Shares New EP "This Holiday Season"

Molly Johnson Shares New EP "This Holiday Season"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Juno award-winning singer-songwriter Molly Johnson released a new EP, This Holiday Season via Universal Music. The EP features four songs including the brand new single, "Painted Blue."
Reflecting on her latest piece of musical work, Molly Johnson said, "I am so excited to be releasing these four holiday songs, each one as unique as a snowflake. Writing and recording with my dream team was … a dream come true." She continued, "This holiday will be very different for all of us. What will remain the same is our love and care for each other."

The award winning artist is set to share her music virtually, with two upcoming digital concerts. On November 24th as part of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Casa Loma Sessions Streaming Concert Series, Johnson will perform her hits plus the debut of a new song with special guest, The Philosopher Kings' guitarist James Bryan. Backed by Davide DiRenzo, Mike Downes and Robi Botos, and a string quartet. The concert was filmed this summer at the iconic Toronto landmark, Casa Loma. And on December 22nd the artist will share a special performance of her latest EP, This Holiday Season.

While live, in-person musical events may be on pause, that hasn't stopped Johnson's passion project the Kensington Market Jazz Festival from doing what it does best, sharing live and local music. The festival, now in it's fifth year, recently held a virtual concert series. You can learn more about the Kensington Market Jazz Festival by visiting https://www.kensingtonjazz.com/.

Known as one of Canada's greatest voices, she is a mother, singer-songwriter, artist and philanthropist. Johnson has been awarded the honour of becoming an Officer of Canada(O.C.) and received the Queens Jubilee medal for her philanthropic work. In 2016 she launched the Kensington Market Jazz Festival with over 400 Canadian musicians performing 150 + shows.

Full Tracklisting:
This Holiday Season
Christmas in Hopetown
Painted Blue
I Don't Like Christmas (When You're Not Around)

Virtual Show Dates:
24 November, 2020 - Molly Johnson: Casa Loma Sessions
22 December, 2020 - Molly Johnson: This Holiday Season
More details on virtual show dates can be found here: https://www.mollyjohnson.com/tour






Most read news of the week
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds
Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition
Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives
ASCAP 2020 Country Music Awards A Winner On All Social Media Platforms - Country Stars And Genre's Top Songwriters Get Creative For Four-Day Virtual Celebration
Paul Simon, Diana Krall, Gary Knisely And Jeffrey Shafer Help Fund Louis Armstrong Foundation Grants For Nyc Jazz Musicians
Amazon Music Kicks Off The Holidays With New Amazon Original Songs From Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jose Feliciano, Carrie Underwood And More
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"
Lil Wayne Drops "NFL" Music Video Ft. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198059 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013768672943115 secs