News
Pop / Rock 16/11/2020

GUM Shares 'Low To Low' Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his critically acclaimed fifth studio album Out In The World via Spinning Top Records, today GUM aka Jay Watson unveils the DIY video for new single "Low To Low."

The elusive Low To Low features an afrobeat shuffle of horn stabs, alongside a vocal yearning that breaks down and rises up with writhing riffs and dusty breakbeats. "I purchased an EHX DRM15 drum machine and the song developed from one of the preset beats, this 'robot-latin vive with lots of spring reverb. It was the last song I recorded for the album, it's bizarre stylistically, but I just went with it," says Watson of the track.

Shot in Fremantle with POND co-conspirator Jamie Terry, the official video captures the warmth of the distinctly Australian landscape. " My mate Az gave me 16 panels of Perspex he had found, who knows where? GUM thinks outside (and inside) the box," says Watson of the video. "Now that the dust has settled on Out In The World, I think this is probably my favourite track from the album, and I know it is for lots of other people too, so I wanted to make a visual for it," he adds.

Featuring the darkly toned title track and first single "Out In The World" and evocative recent single "Airwalkin'," GUM's latest album is a restless digestion of life and music. Out In The World hums with ideas and a burning desire to shine a light on the unknown. Searching for coherence in the chaos of modern life, Watson thrives on our collective confusion with reverence and riffs.

An eternal student of sound and song, Out In The World is GUM's fifth solo album in almost as many years. The LP was written and recorded at home in Fremantle, in addition to stealing studio time between his commitments with POND and Tame Impala. Watson's ever omnivorous taste for styles, sounds and eras coupled with his ongoing quest to make sense of this madness we call life, gifted his most potent, vibrant GUM album to date.

GUM has performed as special guest for Mac DeMarco, Mini Mansions and Angel Olsen, in addition to sold-out shows in Australia and packed rooms across Europe, the UK and USA.






