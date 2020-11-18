Deutsche Grammophon Announces Year-long Campaign In Celebration Of The 250th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Ludwig Van Beethoven



A month from today, the world will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. As part of an ambitious year-long anniversary campaign, Deutsche Grammophon and its artists will be contributing to the festivities with a series of events taking place on or around his birthday, 17 December 2020:



Max Richter - Beethoven - Opus 2020: Inspired by Stockhausen's unconventional homage to Beethoven "Opus 1970", the British composer has created his own tribute in the shape of a new orchestral work entitled "Beethoven - Opus 2020". Made by pianist Elisabeth Brauß with the Beethoven Orchester Bonn and conductor Dirk Kaftan, the world premiere recording of the work will be released digitally on all streaming platforms on 17 December. Max Richter's "Andante Loops", a solo piano piece derived from "Opus 2020", will be premiered on 11 December in Apple Music's Beethoven Room.



Yellow Lounge Beethoven 250: After a long, unplanned break due to the global pandemic, DG's cult classical club night is back. The latest edition will be held in a particularly unusual urban venue: the Beethoven-Haus Bonn. Pianist Seong-Jin Cho and cellist Kian Soltani will join forces with creative all-rounder Christian Löffler at Beethoven's birthplace on 12 December to perform an exclusive progamme which will be broadcast live on the Deutsche Grammophon YouTube channel.



Parallels (Beethoven) Shellac Reworks: German musician, producer and visual artist Christian Löffler also presents an experimental electronica tribute to Beethoven. He has reworked recordings of some of the composer's orchestral works made by the Staatskapelle Berlin and the Berliner Philharmoniker in the 1920s to form the basis of his new tracks, set to appear digitally on 27 November. The digitised historic recordings and Löffler's reworks are part of the "Shellac Project", a collaborative initiative established with Google Arts & Culture as part of the Yellow Label's 120th-anniversary celebrations.



The Final Symphony - A Beethoven Anthology: DG has teamed up with Z2 Comics to produce an innovative graphic novel telling the story of Beethoven's life, illustrated by world-famous artists. Featuring contributions from Max Richter, pianist Alice Sara Ott and violinist Ezinma, it will be published in December 2020.



As the Beethoven 2020 festivities draw to an end, Deutsche Grammophon can look back on a long and proud association with the composer's music. Way back in 1913, the label produced a recording of the Fifth Symphony with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Arthur Nikisch. Eleven decades later, it launched its 250th‑anniversary campaign under the slogan PLAY ON! and issued, among other releases, BEETHOVEN - THE NEW COMPLETE EDITION, created as part of an exclusive collaboration with the Beethoven-Haus Bonn. Deutsche Grammophon's world-class artists have offered up their own personal tributes in the shape of outstanding recordings reflecting the depth and breadth of the composer's timeless and all-encompassing catalogue. With approximately 60,000 minutes to date - that's around 40 days' worth of listening - Deutsche Grammophon has recorded more of Beethoven's music than any other record label.



Summing up Beethoven's enduring significance in the world today, star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter says, "The idea that we can and should live in a brother- and sisterhood is, for me, his major achievement. That's what makes him a messenger from the past pointing the way to a better future."

