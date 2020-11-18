Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 18/11/2020

John Mayall To Release Single Featuring Buddy Miller

John Mayall To Release Single Featuring Buddy Miller
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mayall has announced the release of his latest single, "I'm as Good as Gone" out on all platforms, Friday, November 20th via Forty Below Records in honor of his 87th birthday.

The Godfather of British Blues serves up a deep and funky groove for a song about love on the outs. Written by Grammy winner Bobby Rush, the track features Americana legend Buddy Miller on lead baritone guitar with Mayall mixing it up on Hammond B3 organ. Also, on hand are Mayall's dynamic Chicago rhythm section of Greg Rzab on bass guitar and Jay Davenport on drums, along with Austin's Carolyn Wonderland on guitar. The track was produced by Eric Corne and John.

John effuses, "as funky as you can get...It's a feast for all guitar lovers, with Buddy Miller's powerful baritone guitar leading the way." And in response, Buddy said that "John gave us the roadmap and blueprint and remains a fearless inspiring soulful pioneer. What an honor to be a small part of a great project."

American Songwriter Magazine is hosting an exclusive premiere of the track today. Prolific for a man of any age, John's latest studio album is slated for a late spring / early summer release.






Most read news of the week
Celeste Shares New Track "A Little Love" Written & Performed For The John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas Ad Campaign
Benee Releases New Album 'Hey u x' Featuring Collaborations With Lily Allen, Grimes, Flo Milli, Gus Dapperton And More
Chris Stapleton's New Album Starting Over: Performance And Interview On Last Night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Annie Lennox "Dido's Lament" Is Taken From The 10th Anniversary Re-Issue Of A Christmas Cornucopia On November 20
Andrea Bocelli Releases Brand New Album Believe And New Music Video For "Amazing Grace" With Alison Krauss
Dani Kristina Releases Music Video For "Drift Away" Featuring The Toronto Skyline
2 Chainz Releases Sixth Studio Album "So Help Me God"
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
LeAnn Rimes Announces New Record 'Chant: The Human & The Holy'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203769 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010180473327637 secs