John Mayall To Release Single Featuring Buddy Miller

American Songwriter Magazine is hosting an exclusive premiere of the track today. Prolific for a man of any age, John's latest studio album is slated for a late spring / early summer release. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mayall has announced the release of his latest single, "I'm as Good as Gone" out on all platforms, Friday, November 20th via Forty Below Records in honor of his 87th birthday.The Godfather of British Blues serves up a deep and funky groove for a song about love on the outs. Written by Grammy winner Bobby Rush, the track features Americana legend Buddy Miller on lead baritone guitar with Mayall mixing it up on Hammond B3 organ. Also, on hand are Mayall's dynamic Chicago rhythm section of Greg Rzab on bass guitar and Jay Davenport on drums, along with Austin's Carolyn Wonderland on guitar. The track was produced by Eric Corne and John.John effuses, "as funky as you can get...It's a feast for all guitar lovers, with Buddy Miller's powerful baritone guitar leading the way." And in response, Buddy said that "John gave us the roadmap and blueprint and remains a fearless inspiring soulful pioneer. What an honor to be a small part of a great project."American Songwriter Magazine is hosting an exclusive premiere of the track today. Prolific for a man of any age, John's latest studio album is slated for a late spring / early summer release.



