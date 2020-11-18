La Femme Releases New Song And Video "Cool Colorado"





"'Cool Colorado' alludes to freedom, the insouciance of a journey," the band explains. "We were somewhere between the states of Utah and Wyoming, during our last American tour, when this ode to the San Francisco of the 70s, which is so rare and precious to us even if we never lived in this period, came to us."



Directed by La Femme and Aymeric Bergada du Cadet, the video for "Cool Colorado" extends the mysterious universe and unique aesthetic of their video for "Paradigme," released in September. "This is a sort of psychedelic mass parodying the cliché of the 'teen idol' in the way of Brian Jones or Swan from 'Phantoms of the Paradise.' Like a pastiche of a past period of time. All of these videos parody some clichés of the twentieth century music, from the thirties to nowadays. This new album is a music piece which pays tribute to all the music of the past century."



Formed in 2010, the then unknown band hoodwinked the French music industry by lining up a DIY US tour with only $3,000 and an EP. After playing 20 gigs around the US, La Femme returned home with immense interest from the Parisian music scene. "The industry was like, 'What the fuck? They have an EP out and they are touring in the US and we don't know them?" Magnée told The Guardian. "So the buzz began to start. When we came back to France, it was red carpet. Fucking DIY." The band's 2013 debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin won a Victoires de la Musique award (France's equivalent to the GRAMMYs), and their 2016 sophomore album Mystére was praised by Sound Opinions, Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, All Music, BrooklynVegan, and more.



