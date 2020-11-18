Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/11/2020

Lavender Diamond Premiere New Song "In The Middle" On NPR's All Songs Considered Podcast

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Lavender Diamond premiered a new song "In The Middle" on NPR's All Songs Considered Podcast. The song is the fourth track to be taken from Now Is The Time, their first studio album in more than eight years that will be released on December 4, 2020 via Petaluma Records.
"I had a waking vision that I was in a parade of cloud beings, coming in and out of form and falling down to earth for the pure joy of living," explains Becky Stark. "The song tells this story and asks the question - how can we walk in the mystery of being united and divided at the same time? The song asks us to choose the path of love as an act of creative imagination."

The band previously released the official video for "Look Through The Window," "In The Garden" and "This Is How We Rise," which was covered by BrooklynVegan, Pitchfork, Stereogum and many more.

The band captured the core of the album in just two days, relying on gut instinct to guide their every move, and while the material was written well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the result is a particularly timely, vital collection, one that couldn't have come along at a more necessary moment.

"I came to this realization that there's medicine in the music itself," says Stark. "It can lift people up and heal them and point them toward transformation, and that led me to this tremendously powerful need to start writing and recording again."

Back in the studio for the first time in years, Stark and her Lavender Diamond bandmates Steve Gregoropoulos and Ron Regé, Jr. tapped into their old chemistry almost immediately. Though much had changed for each on a personal level (Stark, for instance, often found herself holding her three-year-old daughter in her arms while recording vocals), the group's creative bonds proved as durable and potent as ever. Regé, a gifted illustrator and graphic novelist who has contributed artwork throughout the band's history, laid a subtle yet solid foundation for the record, adding weight and body to Stark's airy performances, while Gregoropoulos put together the album's ornate chamber-folk arrangements, coordinating the remote recording of each orchestral part during quarantine and assembling them all into a cohesive whole.

Now Is The Time was written and produced entirely by Lavender Diamond, and mixed by Tucker Martine at Flora Recording & Playback in Portland, OR. The album features contributions from Nathaniel Walcott (Bright Eyes), Sasami, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Now Is The Time Tracklist:
1) Look Through The Window
2) This Is How We Rise
3) In The Middle
4) In The Garden
5) Flashback
6) Now Is The Time
7) Ocean and Ground
8) New Religion
9) Straight Through The Night
10) Please Plant The Seeds
11) Calling On My Nation






Most read news of the week
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
Sony/ATV & Bleeding Fingers Expand Opportunities For Black Composers With USC Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship
Katy Perry Releases New Music Project With A Message Of Hope And Optimism
Aluna Reveals Official Music Video For 'The Recipe'
Music Super Star LP To Unveil Her New Single 'How Low Can You Go' As An Exclusive US Latin Premiere On 'Truth & Tunes With Pili Montilla' On DASH
50 Cent's "In Da Club" Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube
Blakkamoore Releases 'Upward Spiral' Deluxe Edition With Lustre Kings Production
Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Release A Music Video For The Song Trip
30M Records Is A New Label For Contemporary Iranian Music


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198359 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019490718841553 secs