Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/11/2020

Nik De Drops New Single 'Car Radio'

Nik De Drops New Single 'Car Radio'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blend raw energy and deliciously gravely vocals and you've got DC rock artist Nik De, serving up his own breed of hard-hitting rock with new single 'Car Radio' dropping November 20th.
Blending pop melodies, elegant harmonies and glistening guitar tones, Nik De's raw and relatable lyrics have captivated our ears and hearts since bursting onto the scene back in 2019 with the release of his debut project 'I Knew Love, But I Did Not Have It'.

Born and raised in DC into an Indian- American household, Nik grew up surrounded by the sounds of Bollywood music. In his early teen years Nik began immersing himself into the world of rock and heavy metal. It was then, that Nik knew his goal was to peruse a life in music and he hasn't stopped chasing his dreams since. However, Nik had to battle with multiple setbacks before perusing his dream of being a musician. After losing his mobility, Nik was later diagnosed with CFS caused by Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Nik's drive to fight this disease was enough to keep him going and he has never stopped reaching for more.

Now living between DC and Nashville, Nik has teamed up with producers Sayak Das of Roy Juno and Drew Polovick of Friday Pilots Club for 'Car Radio'. Speaking more about the track, Nik explained:
'Car Radio' is a special one, I wrote this one after a long writer's block about 3 years ago. It kind of just wrote itself and went where ever it needed to. When it was finally time to record it, I had the help of Sayak Das & Josh Parra of (Roy Juno) , Mike Grima who been here from the start, and Drew Polovick (Friday Pilots Club) who always been able to take my ideas and out of thin air make it more vivid. I just want to make whatever kind of music I want to; I draw influences from all over from GoldLink to Silent Planet. I want to make music that's inclusive of everyone

Nik writes music for those who want to escape from their situations & feelings and build new perspectives. With 'Car Radio' set to release November 20th on all streaming platforms, Nik is one to watch out for.
https://www.instagram.com/nikde_/
https://twitter.com/nikde_
https://www.facebook.com/Nikdeusa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMkI0I_3SkWvvTJv_xQRmvQ






Most read news of the week
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
Sony/ATV & Bleeding Fingers Expand Opportunities For Black Composers With USC Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship
Katy Perry Releases New Music Project With A Message Of Hope And Optimism
Aluna Reveals Official Music Video For 'The Recipe'
Music Super Star LP To Unveil Her New Single 'How Low Can You Go' As An Exclusive US Latin Premiere On 'Truth & Tunes With Pili Montilla' On DASH
50 Cent's "In Da Club" Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube
Blakkamoore Releases 'Upward Spiral' Deluxe Edition With Lustre Kings Production
Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Release A Music Video For The Song Trip
30M Records Is A New Label For Contemporary Iranian Music


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0214200 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025651454925537 secs