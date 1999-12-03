Travis Edward Pike Receives E2 Media Award (UK) For His Contribution To The Entertainment Industry And Performing Arts





Earlier that year, he'd won a 1999 INTERCOM (International Communications Competition)



The Southern California Motion Picture Council is a non-profit organization founded in 1936 to promote the best in motion pictures. To this end, the Council encourages production of family-oriented films and television programs; promotes civic-minded, educational, and cultural programs of exceptional merit and presents awards for the best in movies, television, stage plays and the performing arts. Only the "Best of the Best" in movies and television, and stars whose performances deserve special recognition for outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry, are selected.



Assuming the Council stayed abreast of motion picture awards, and considering their mission is encouraging production of family oriented films and television programs, and perhaps aware that Grumpuss had to have been vetted by Buckingham Palace before it could be associated with Save the Children, or be endorsed by HRH Princess Anne, suggests that Grumpuss might deservedly be so honored, and they did so. (Or maybe one or more of them had seen it and decided it was qualified as one of the "Best of the Best.")



Grumpuss evolved from a much shorter rhyme



Its home page, www.grumpuss.com, features Pike's theatrical storytelling performance before the live audience at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, England, but also provides a choice of theater, or theater of the mind, offering video clips for theater buffs, and audio clips from the studio recording, complete with music and sound effects now remastered and released on a two-CD Grumpuss 15th Anniversary Audio Theater Edition, for fans of mid-20th century radio.



The website also includes photo-illustrated sections dealing with the 1997 World Premiere performance (complete with a welcome note from Save the Children President HRH Princess Anne), a colorful photo essay introducing the celebrity venue and performers, a section taking you inside the World Premiere Banquet, where you'll meet the celebrity guests at Blenheim Palace's Long Library, and even a photo-illustrated section about how the production came to be, all in aid of an incredible "one night stand!"



In the School Library Journal, October, 1999, Grumpuss: The Original Otherworld Audio Theater Production, 2 cassettes. 84 min. was reviewed by Nancy L. Chu, Western Illinois University, Macomb. "Gr4Up — A dutiful and courageous knight, Sir Ellery (rhymes with celery) is charged by his king with subduing the Grumpuss, a supposedly mythical beast which turns out to be real. No one knows what the rare Grumpuss looks like except that it is cat-like, huge, and ferocious. Sir Ellery embarks on the dangerous quest and encounters a dwarf wizard who suggests that the knight befriend the Grumpuss rather than kill it. Sir Ellery does tame the lonely beast, but his dreams of a triumphant parade through the kingdom prevail. Unfortunately, when removed from his remote habitat, the Grumpuss becomes frightened by the crowds of people and is miserable with allergies to grain and celery. It turns on the knight, and Sir Ellery fears that killing the Grumpuss is the only answer. His affection for the beast and his sense of justice win, however, and Sir Ellery's solution benefits the Grumpuss and all wild animals of the kingdom. This original narrative poem written and told by American storyteller Travis Edward Pike is a wonderful story laced with thought-provoking themes. Pike's superb skill as a storyteller elevates the tale to a rare level. The rich language and Pike's voice variations paint vivid pictures in the listener's mind. The pace of the telling is varied according to the tale's action and characters . . . An outstanding choice for school and public library collections."



In The

In Swag of Yarns, Australia's



In April, 2018, Otherworld Cottage Industries released its Grumpuss 20th Anniversary Platinum Edition on DVD, reviewed below in the MIDWEST BOOK REVIEW / WISCONSIN BOOKWATCH / THE DVD SHELF.



"Travis Edward Pike's Grumpuss 20th Anniversary Platinum Edition (1 hour, 38 min.) is the award-winning DVD of Pike's beloved narrative poem Grumpuss tranformed into an epic film performance. What exactly is a Grumpuss? It's a mythical beast that resembles an ill-tempered cat, "With tremendous paws and gigantic claws, and jaws that can crush armor flat!" A treasure sure to delight connoisseurs of classic British fantasy by authors such as J.R.R. Tolkien, Lewis Carrol, and C.S. Lewis,



As followers of Pike's works might suspect, last year's Changeling's Return book and music CD are two more reasons he received the award for his Contribution to the Entertainment



After a night flight from



Morgen hopes to find a working phone in a local pub, but he's crossed a liminal zone and entered a supernatural realm where songs are spells, and song and since chant once meant the same thing, Morgen, is an enchanter by definition. Many more mysteries are revealed, before Morgen finds himself within the Tomb of Every Hope, on trial for all humanity's crimes against Nature, confronted by Furies, supported by Muses, and spared, at least for the present, by the Fates.



A sip from the Cauldron of Inspiration, gives Morgen a new understanding of his place in the scheme of things. He accepts his role as the Fool, and eagerly embraces his fate, a renewal of vows broken twixt Man and Nature, but driven asunder by a charging unicorn, barely deflected by a huge brindled mastiff.



Morgen awakens in an ambulance. The sports car was totaled when he hit a tree. Thanks to its airbag, although his ankle is broken, the rest of his injuries are minor. Nevertheless, Beantown Home Cookin's European tour is cancelled.



Recovering in Massachusetts, Morgen is unable to dismiss the music and lyrics he remembers from his out-of-body experience, and completely revises the song list agreed by the record company, creating discord between talent and management. It seems settled when the label records the new album, and Beantown Home Cookin' agrees to a Fall-Winter European Tour to introduce the new album with a live, televised Halloween concert from the same ruined monastery they played before.



In Western folklore, changelings were believed to be troll or fairy children left in place of stolen human babies. But is Morgen a foundling who has recognized humanity's dependence and obligation to nature, or a changeling, reared by humans, reawakened to his supernatural origins. If the latter, what impact will "Changeling's Return" have on the human race?



Perhaps Pike's most outstanding, recent contribution to the Entertainment



In its BOOKS, FANZINES AND OTHER GOOD READS section, FearandLoathingFanzine.com's Andy Pearson reviewed Kubernik's Docs That Rock, Music That Matters, (Otherworld Cottage Industries, 2020).



Presenting a history and exploration of the music-documentary genre is an intriguing idea for a book. Of course, the difficulty involved in such an undertaking is the sheer amount of films that could be included ... the list is already huge and continues to grow!



At over 500 pages, this is a hefty volume but it concentrates on



Early chapters include interviews with the legendary Dick Clark, producer of "American Bandstand," before moving on to DA Pennebaker, the man behind the



There are some great insights into the



The final chapter is taken-up by an interview between Kubernik and publisher



"Rock is the gift of sound and vision, and



