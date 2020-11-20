Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 20/11/2020

Joachim Cooder Releases Video For "Over That Road I'm Bound" By Children's Book Author Barney Saltzberg

Joachim Cooder Releases Video For "Over That Road I'm Bound" By Children's Book Author Barney Saltzberg
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joachim Cooder has released a video for his recently released Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound, featuring an excerpt from the album track "Over That Road I'm Bound to Go" and animation by children's book author Barney Saltzberg. You can watch it below:



"Barney is one of our favorite children's book authors and illustrators," Cooder says. "After meeting backstage at a show I was playing in San Francisco we began sending each other books and music. One day he sent me this video. It hit such a perfect tone for the song."

You can pick up a copy of Over That Road I'm Bound here. On the album, Joachim Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré. "Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut. "A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo.






Most read news of the week
Rising UK Noisemakers, Perfectparachutepicture, Are Primed To Release Their Explosive New Single "Lonely Landslide," On November 27, 2020
Gravehuffer - "Shut Up And Skate / Your Fault"
Justin Bieber Teams Up With T-Mobile For Epic Performance At The '2020 American Music Awards'
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'Pluto X Baby Pluto' Deluxe Album
After 15 Straight Weeks On The Charts Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Album Now Released In Video Format
R&B Artist Emanuel Announces Sophomore EP, Session 2: Transformation, To Be Released December 4
Killing Kenny Hooks In Legendary Producer John McLaughlin Following Return To Music Career
DCappella, Set To Perform As Part Of Youtube Music Nights On November 20
La Femme Releases New Song And Video "Cool Colorado"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012149810791016 secs