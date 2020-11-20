Joachim Cooder Releases Video For "Over That Road I'm Bound" By Children's Book Author Barney Saltzberg









"Barney is one of our favorite children's book authors and illustrators," Cooder says. "After meeting backstage at a show I was playing in San Francisco we began sending each other books and music. One day he sent me this video. It hit such a perfect tone for the song."



You can pick up a copy of Over That Road I'm Bound here. On the album, Joachim Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joachim Cooder has released a video for his recently released Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound, featuring an excerpt from the album track "Over That Road I'm Bound to Go" and animation by children's book author Barney Saltzberg. You can watch it below:"Barney is one of our favorite children's book authors and illustrators," Cooder says. "After meeting backstage at a show I was playing in San Francisco we began sending each other books and music. One day he sent me this video. It hit such a perfect tone for the song."You can pick up a copy of Over That Road I'm Bound here. On the album, Joachim Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré. "Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut. "A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo.



