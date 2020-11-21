Command Sisters Release New Holiday Single "Steal Your Heart" Out Today



Command Sisters—Charlotte and Sarah Command—shared their new holiday inspired single "Steal Your Heart" today via 21 Entertainment/ Universal Music/ Republic Records.

Written by Charlotte and Sarah Command and produced by Marty Martino, "Steal Your Heart" hooks listeners right from the top, drawing them in to a seductive and mysterious storyline. With lyrics like, "The Grinch, he already stole Christmas, Now I'm gonna go steal your heart," it can't be denied that the Command Sisters have made their mark on holiday music, all in signature Command style.

"Steal Your Heart" is the latest single from the Command Sisters and follows the ultra-catchy track "Feel Good," released earlier this month, and "Lonely Lullaby." Their debut single, "I Can Do What I Want To" and its follow up, "I Like It," were received with critical acclaim. Billboard praised "I Like It" as "a catchy, guitar-driven track about a fiery, undeniable attraction." All three previous tracks were recorded in Los Angeles with award winning producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk The Moon, Weezer, Blink 182, Neon Trees). The tracks set the stage for their debut EP, slated for the top of 2021.

Command Sisters—Charlotte and Sarah Command—wield the power to turn popular culture red, the color being a signature feature of a finely-crafted image. After playing together since childhood, the siblings honed on a distinct sound and style that has brought them to what you get today. Sarah drew on a lifelong love of shred gods, such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Orianthi, as Charlotte nodded to the songcraft of Sia and The Weeknd, cultivating a sharp signature sound steeped in mind-blowing musicality and tight hooks. Their sense of style got just as loud with a crimson take on high fashion. This careful presentation turned heads. Not only did they perform across the United States and Canada, but they attracted partners such as Martin Guitars, PRS Guitars, Marshall Amps, MAC Cosmetics, and Boss/Roland, to name a few. Additionally, they cultivated a fervent social media following through consistently eye-popping posts. Mind you, they impressively did all of this without one official release. After inking a deal with 21 Entertainment, Universal Music Canada, and Republic Records, Command Sisters are primed for a bold breakthrough with their 2020 singles, "I Can Do What I Want To" and "I Like It."




