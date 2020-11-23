Robbie Williams Has Penned A Covid-19 Christmas Song





Lines include: "Oh what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive. Sadly some friends disappeared. It's never been like this before, it feels like we're at war.



So what are we to do, about your FaceTimes and your Zooms. There's a room inside my mind and it's always here for you. Nothing's gonna stop Christmas, no chance."



According to The Sun newspaper's



"Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away, the people gonna need something to believe in, after a year of being in.

We've got our wish list, you can't stop Christmas time. If you're wondering what I'd like, socks and sanitiser will do fine.

I'll guess you'll do your shopping online, the high street lights are out, there's nobody about. Let's lie to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 46-year-old singer/songwriter's new track, 'Can't Stop Christmas', references the 2020 pandemic but says nothing will stop the festive celebrations this year.Lines include: "Oh what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive. Sadly some friends disappeared. It's never been like this before, it feels like we're at war.So what are we to do, about your FaceTimes and your Zooms. There's a room inside my mind and it's always here for you. Nothing's gonna stop Christmas, no chance."According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Robbie also jokes about wanting hand gel in his Christmas stocking, singing: "You can't take away our season, like you can't take away the wine."Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away, the people gonna need something to believe in, after a year of being in.We've got our wish list, you can't stop Christmas time. If you're wondering what I'd like, socks and sanitiser will do fine.I'll guess you'll do your shopping online, the high street lights are out, there's nobody about. Let's lie to Santa Claus, tell him it's 1984."



