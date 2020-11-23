Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/11/2020

Robbie Williams Has Penned A Covid-19 Christmas Song

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 46-year-old singer/songwriter's new track, 'Can't Stop Christmas', references the 2020 pandemic but says nothing will stop the festive celebrations this year.

Lines include: "Oh what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive. Sadly some friends disappeared. It's never been like this before, it feels like we're at war.

So what are we to do, about your FaceTimes and your Zooms. There's a room inside my mind and it's always here for you. Nothing's gonna stop Christmas, no chance."

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Robbie also jokes about wanting hand gel in his Christmas stocking, singing: "You can't take away our season, like you can't take away the wine.

"Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away, the people gonna need something to believe in, after a year of being in.
We've got our wish list, you can't stop Christmas time. If you're wondering what I'd like, socks and sanitiser will do fine.
I'll guess you'll do your shopping online, the high street lights are out, there's nobody about. Let's lie to Santa Claus, tell him it's 1984."






Most read news of the week
LiveXLive, American Airlines And Mastercard Partner For A One Night Exclusive LiveXLive Event With Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, & The Weeknd Set To Perform At The '2020 American Music Awards"
New "Healthcare Workers Rock!" Song And Music Video Captures Spirit Of Frontline Healthcare Workers Around The World Treating The Latest COVID-19 Surge
Tickets For Andrea Bocelli's Highly Anticpated Global Livestream Concert Believe In Christmas On Sale Today
Scooby-Doo And The Mystery Inc. Gang Are Back With All-New Song "Do The Scooby-Doo!" And Sing-A-Long Video
Joachim Cooder Releases Video For "Over That Road I'm Bound" By Children's Book Author Barney Saltzberg
Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Finds Strength In Vulnerability On Her Eloquent, Highly Anticipated Debut EP Opia Today
Eddie Vedder Unveils New Tracks "Matter Of Time" & "Say Hi" Following Venture Into Cures
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Debuts Dec. 4 On Apple TV


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0187190 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020108222961426 secs