News
RnB 24/11/2020

Summer Walker Releases Surprise Over It (Complete Set)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After celebrating the first anniversary of her critically acclaimed platinum album Over It, Summer Walker releases a special complete set in honour of her scintillating debut project. Over It (The Complete Set) is out now via LVRN/Interscope Records/ Universal Music.

Not only will fans be able to enjoy the 18-track opus all over again, but they can now unwrap an entire second disc filled with live performances, acapellas, and instrumentals. Live renditions of "Body," "Sessions 32," "Come Thru," and "Playing Games" are available along with acapella versions of "Drunk Dialing," "Playing Games," "Tonight," and "Nobody Else."

Walker is having an incredible year. Along with being nominated for five Soul Train Music Awards, she graced the cover of Billboard Magazine for their R&B / Hip-Hop Power Players issue last week. Her win streak continued when she and her LVRN cohorts released their Home for the Holidays album on Monday. The nine-track feast features a sugary ode to Christmas from Walker titled "Santa Baby," which included a jolly visual directed by maliaSHUTup.

Next month, Walker and Brandy will perform for Pandora LIVE Sounds of Soul, a special event designed to celebrate Black women.
Over It contains the platinum-certified single "Come Thru" and the double-platinum hit "Playing Games." The latter has spent 20 weeks on the Hot 100 and is currently on the Pandora Top Spins Chart. Over It has spent 49 weeks in the top 40 and 56 weeks in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. In July, Walker's EP, Life on Earth, debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 at No. 8.
summerwalker.lnk.to/OverIt-CS
pandoralivesoundsofsoul.splashthat.com






Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds Out Now


