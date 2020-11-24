Winners Announced For The 2020 AMAs

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Dan+Shay, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift
and The Weeknd, all topped the winners circle at the "2020 American Music
Awards" (AMA) with three wins a piece, bringing Taylor's record for most career AMA wins to a whopping 32. The hottest night in music included thrilling exclusive world premiere performances as well as an energizing fun-filled opening number by AMA host, Taraji P. Henson. The first-time AMA host dazzled fans with a beat pumping dance routine, unexpected surprises - including a visit from America's favorite TV music mogul - Cookie Lyon, and glamour and sophistication with nine wardrobe changes.
Show performance highlights included:
One of the most memorable moments of the night was Justin Bieber's powerful opening performance of his songs "Lonely," with Benny Blanco on piano, and "Holy," brought to fans by T-Mobile.
Shawn Mendes
and Bieber's world premiere performance of their newly released single "Monster
" set the stage for the collaborations to come throughout the night.
Katy Perry
was joined by Darius
Rucker for an intimate and heartfelt special collaboration of "Only Love."
The Weeknd
lit up Downtown Los Angeles with an electrifying performance of "In Your Eyes," featuring saxophone legend Kenny G, and "Save Your Tears," accompanied by a vibrant fireworks display.
Billie Ellish gave a spectacular world premiere performance of her new song, "Therefore I Am," with an appearance from her brother and producer, Finneas, who accompanied her on the guitar.
Rapper Nelly
energized fans with a performance of his hits from his debut album, "Country Grammar," celebrating 20 years since its release. Surprises included legendary comedian Cedric The Entertainer - with an intro parroting his skit on Nelly's first album - and St. Lunatic City Spud, who joined Nelly
for "Ride Wit Me."
Jennifer Lopez
and Maluma, steamed up the stage with a sultry rendition of "Pa' Ti
" and "Lonely." The duo rehearsed 50 hours in less than two weeks to deliver the jaw dropping, world premiere performance to the stage.
Megan Thee Stallion
brought hot girl energy to the stage with the world premiere performance of her body confidence anthem "BODY." Earlier in AMAs weekend, Megan The Stallion connected with a lucky group of her fans for a virtual hangout via Messenger Rooms.
Hip-Hop/R&B legends, Bell Biv DeVoe did not disappoint with their high energy performance of their hits, "Do Me (Remix)," and "Poison," ending their heart thumping dance induced performance with a sign of unity by raising their fists.
Lewis Capaldi
gave a soulful, moving performance of his smash hit "Before You Go
" that was satisfyingly haunting.
Dua Lipa, remote from the Royal Albert Hall in London, delivered an elevated performance of "Levitating," brought to viewers by Xfinity.
Machine Gun Kelly, with a special appearance by drummer Travis
Barker, gave electrifying guitar laden performances of his hits, "my ex's best friend" and "Bloody Valentine."
Dan + Shay
had everyone singing along at home with their fan-favorite, chart-topper "I Should Probably Go To Bed."
24KGoldn + Iann Dior took to the stage for a spirited performance of their chart-topping hit "Mood," against a lively backdrop of kaleidoscopic visuals.
Shawn Mendes
stunned fans with an evocative performance of "Wonder
" delivered with soul-stirring power.
Lil Baby
commanded the stage with a striking performance of "Emotionally Scarred," with a message expressing the importance of mental health.
Bebe Rexha
and Doja Cat
gave an upbeat performance of their catchy collaboration "Baby, I'm Jealous," while donning outfits reminiscent of their music video.
BTS closed out the night, remote from Seoul, South Korea, with a vibrant nearly six-minute performance of their newly released song "Life Goes On
" and fan favorite hit "Dynamite."
Winner Highlights of the "2020 American Music
Awards:"
Taylor Swift
led the pack winning the most coveted honor of the night, Artist of the Year, as well as honors for Favorite Music
Video for her pop hit, "Cardigan
" and Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist. In her remote acceptance speech from the studio, Swift revealed she is now re-recording her previous albums.
Justin Bieber
earned three AMA wins for Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Country Song, the latter two for his team up with Dan+Shay for their song "10,000 Hours."
The Weeknd
took home three honors for Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.
BTS won two trophies for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Pop Group.
Nicki Minaj
won two AMAs for Favorite Female Rap Artist and Favorite Latin Song for her hit collaboration, "Tusa," with Colombian reggaeton artist KAROL G.
Doja Cat
walked away with two wins for Favorite New Artist and Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist.
Winning in two of the four newly expanded Latin categories, reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny
took AMAs for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.
Becky G. gave an inspiring acceptance speech for her Favorite Female Latin Artist win, honoring Latin artists and others who inspired her to follow her dreams.
Presenters throughout the evening included: Anthony Anderson, Cara Delevingne, Christian Serratos, Ciara, David
Dobrik, Derek Hough, G-Eazy, Kristen Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, and Tayshia Adams.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 WINNERS
Artist of the Year:
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year:
Doja Cat
Collaboration of the Year:
Dan + Shay
with Justin Bieber
"10,000 Hours"
Favorite Social Artist:
BTS
Favorite Music
Video:
Taylor Swift
"cardigan"
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock:
Justin Bieber
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock:
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo of Group - Pop/Rock:
BTS
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock:
Harry Styles
"Fine Line
"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock:
Dua Lipa
"Don't Start Now
"
Favorite Male Artist - Country:
Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist - Country:
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo of Group - Country:
Dan + Shay
Favorite Album - Country:
Blake
Shelton "Fully Loaded: God's Country
"
Favorite Song - Country:
Dan + Shay
with Justin Bieber
"10,000 Hours"
Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip Hop:
Juice WRLD
Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip Hop:
Nicki Minaj
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip Hop:
Roddy Ricch
"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
"
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip Hop:
Cardi B
ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"WAP"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B:
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B:
Doja Cat
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B:
The Weeknd
"After Hours
"
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B:
The Weeknd
"Heartless
"
Favorite Male Artist - Latin:
Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Artist - Latin:
Becky G
Favorite Album - Latin:
Bad Bunny
"YHLQMDLG
"
Favorite Song - Latin:
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
"Tusa"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock:
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary:
Jonas Brothers
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren
Daigle
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music
(EDM):
Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack:
Birds of Prey: The Album
2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD WINNERS BY ARTIST
Justin Bieber
- 3
Taylor Swift
- 3
The Weeknd
- 3
Dan + Shay
- 3
Bad Bunny
- 2
BTS - 2
Doja Cat
- 2
Nicki Minaj
- 2
Blake
Shelton - 1
Becky G
- 1
Birds of Prey: The Album - 1
Cardi B
- 1
Dua Lipa
- 1
Harry Styles
- 1
Jonas Brothers
- 1
Juice WRLD
- 1
Kane Brown
- 1
Karol
G - 1
Lady Gaga
- 1
Lauren
Daigle - 1
Maren Morris
- 1
Megan Thee Stallion
- 1
Roddy Ricch
- 1
Twenty one pilots - 1
Broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the "2020 American Music
Awards" is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees were based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.
