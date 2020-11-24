The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Recording Academy has revealed nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Leading the pack this year are recordings representing a wide-range of musical genres, including pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock. Top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa
(6), Roddy Ricch
(6), Taylor Swift
(6), Brittany Howard
(5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber
(4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby
(4), Billie Eilish
(4), David
Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion
(4). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers. This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for GRAMMY® consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year.
Nominations in all categories* were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason
jr., alongside Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar; Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade; GRAMMY Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Christian singer Lauren
Daigle; current nominee Mickey Guyton; two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and past GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® host Imogen Heap; "CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King; current nominee and two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa; current nominee Megan Thee Stallion; and "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne.
"This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community," said Mason. "This year's nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies. I'm endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture. I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd GRAMMYs® will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire."
This year's nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from more than 23,000 submissions and reflect the wide range of artistic innovation that defined the year in music (Sept. 1, 2019-Aug. 31, 2020). The final round of GRAMMY voting is Dec. 7, 2020-Jan. 4, 2021. The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET/5:00-8:30 p.m. PT with Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah serving as host. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on GRAMMY.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse
Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David
Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.
The complete list of nominees for the 2021 Grammys:
Record of the Year
"Black Parade
" - Beyoncé - Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart
White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
"Colors
" - Black
Pumas - Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
"Rockstar
" -DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
- SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, Chris Dennis
& Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer
"Say So
" - Doja Cat
- Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
"Everything I Wanted
" - Billie Eilish
- Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
"Don't Start Now
" - Dua Lipa
- Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
"Circles
" - Post Malone
- Louis Bell, Frank Dukes
& Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
"Savage
" - Megan Thee Stallion
Featuring Beyoncé - Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart
White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
"Chilombo
" - Jhené Aiko - Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
"Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)" - Black
Pumas - Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada, producers; Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart
Sikes & Erik Wofford, engineers/mixers; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
"Everyday Life
" - Coldplay
- Daniel
Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark "Spike" Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion
& Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
"Djesse Vol.3" - Jacob Collier - Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers
"Women in Music
Pt. III" - HAIM - Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle
Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle
Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
"Future Nostalgia
" - Dua Lipa
- Koz, producer; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
"Hollywood's Bleeding
" - Post Malone
- Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
"Folklore
" - Taylor Swift
- Jack Antonoff, Aaron
Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron
Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura
Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron
Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Song of the Year
"Black Parade
" - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James
Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box
" - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan
" - Aaron
Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now
" - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa
& Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted
" - Billie Eilish
O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R.
& Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If the World Was Ending" - Julia Michaels
& JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Yummy
" - Justin Bieber
"Say So
" - Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted
" - Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now
" - Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar
" - Harry Styles
"Cardigan
" - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day)" J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny
& Tainy
"Intentions
" - Justin Bieber
Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite
" - BTS
"Rain on Me" - Lady Gaga
With Ariana
Grande
"Exile
" - Taylor Swift
Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
"Blue Umbrella" - Burt Bacharach & Daniel
Tashian
"True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter" - Harry Connick, Jr.
"American Standard
" - James
Taylor
"Unfollow the Rules" - Rufus
Wainwright
"Judy" - Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
"Changes
" - Justin Bieber
"Chromatica
" - Lady Gaga
"Future Nostalgia
" - Dua Lipa
"Fine Line
" - Harry Styles
"Folklore
" - Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
"On My Mind
" - Diplo & Sidepiece
"My High" - Disclosure
Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference
" - Flume
Featuring Toro Y Moi
"Both of Us" - Jayda G
"10%" - Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
"Kick" - I Arca
"Planet's Mad" - Baauer
"Energy
" - Disclosure
"Bubba" - Kaytranada
"Good Faith" - Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
"Axiom" - Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
"Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard" - Jon Batiste
"Take the Stairs" - Black
Violin
"Americana Grégoire" - Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
"Live at the Royal Albert Hall" - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika" - Fiona Apple
"Not" - Big Thief
"Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" - HAIM
"Stay High
" - Brittany Howard
"Daylight
" - Grace
Potter
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" - Body Count
"Underneath
" - Code Orange
"The In-Between" - In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" - Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe) - Live" - Power Trip
Best Rock Album
"A Hero's Death" - Fontaines D.C.
"Kiwanuka" - Michael Kiwanuka
"Daylight
" - Grace
Potter
"Sound & Fury
" - Sturgill Simpson
"The New Abnormal
" - The Strokes
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan
Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
"Lost in Yesterday" - Kevin
Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
"Not" - Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
"Shameika" - Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
"Stay High
" - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Alternative Music
Album
"Fetch the Bolt Cutters" - Fiona Apple
"Hyperspace" - Beck
"Punisher" - Phoebe Bridgers
"Jaime
" - Brittany Howard
"The Slow Rush
" - Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
"Lightning & Thunder" - Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade
" - Beyoncé
"All I Need
" - Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
"Goat Head" - Brittany Howard
"See Me" - Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Sit On Down" - The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" - Chloe
X Halle
"Let Me Go
" - Mykal Kilgore
"Anything For You
" - Ledisi
"Distance" - Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album
"Chilombo
" - Jhené Aiko
"Ungodly Hour
" - Chloe
X Halle
"Free Nationals" - Free Nationals
"F*** Yo Feelings" - Robert Glasper
"It Is What It Is" - Thundercat
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagine" - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R.
& Meshell Ndegeocello)
"Black Parade
" - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James
Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Collide
" - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
"Do It
" - Chloe
Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria
Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent
Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
"Slow Down
" - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best R&B Album
"Happy 2 Be Here" - Ant Clemons
"Take Time" - Giveon
"To Feel Love/D" - Luke James
"Bigger Love
" - John Legend
"All Rise
" - Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
"Deep Reverence" - Big Sean
Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" - Dababy
"What's Poppin" - Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture
" - Lil Baby
"Savage
" - Megan Thee Stallion
Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior" - Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Rockstar
" - Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later
" - Drake
Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak
"The Box
" - Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" - Travis
Scott
Best Rap Album
"Black Habits" - D Smoke
"Alfredo
" - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
"A Written Testimony
" - Jay Electronica
"King's Disease
" - Nas
"The Allegory Royce" - Da 5'9″
Best Rap Song
"The Bigger Picture
" - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)
"The Box
" - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Laugh Now, Cry Later
" - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey
Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
"Rockstar
" - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch)
"Savage
" - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby
Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Country Solo Performance
"Stick That In Your Country Song" - Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" - Brandy
Clark
"When My Amy Prays" - Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" - Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird
" - Miranda
Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"All Night
" - Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay
& Justin Bieber
"Ocean
" - Lady A
"Sugar Coat" - Little
Big Town
"Some People Do" - Old Dominion
Best Country Album
"Lady Like" - Ingrid Andress
"Your Life Is a Record" - Brandy
Clark
"Wildcard
" - Miranda
Lambert
"Nightfall
" - Little
Big Town
"Never Will" - Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
"Bluebird
" - Luke Dick, Natalie
Hemby & Miranda
Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"The Bones
" - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura
Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Crowded Table" - Brandi Carlile, Natalie
Hemby & Lori McKenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)
"More Hearts Than Mine
" - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do" - Jesse
Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas
Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best New Age Album
"Songs From the Bardo" - Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse
Paris Smith
"Periphery" - Priya Darshini
"Form//Less" - Superposition
"More Guitar Stories" - Jim "Kimo" West
"Meditations" - Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Jazz Vocal Album
"Ona" - Thana Alexa
"Secrets Are the Best Stories" - Kurt Elling
Featuring Danilo Pérez
"Modern Ancestors" - Carmen Lundy
"Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper" - Somi With Frankfurt Radio
Big Band
"What's the Hurry" - Kenny Washington
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Guinevere" - Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom
"Pachamama" - Regina
Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa)
Celia Gerald Clayton, Soloist
"All Blues" - Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy
2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)
"Moe Honk" - Joshua Redman, soloist Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
"On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment" - Ambrose Akinmusire
"Waiting Game
" - Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
"Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard" - Gerald Clayton
"Trilogy 2" - Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade
"Roundagain" - Redman
Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
"Dialogues on Race" - Gregg August
"Monk'estra Plays John Beasley" - John Beasley
"The Intangible Between" - Orrin Evans and the Captain Black
Big Band
"Songs You Like A Lot" - John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio
Big Band
"Data Lords" Maria
Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
"Tradiciones" - Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
"Four Questions" - Arturo O'farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
"City of Dreams" - Chico
Pinheiro
"Viento Y Tiempo - Live At Blue Note Tokyo" - Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
"Trane's Delight" - Poncho
Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Wonderful Is Your Name" - Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)" - Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David
Frazier, songwriter "Come Together
" - Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae
Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
"Won't Let Go
" - Travis
Greene; Travis
Greene, songwriter
"Movin' On
" - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music
Performance/Song
"The Blessing (Live)" - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe
Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
"Sunday Morning
" - Lecrae
Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart
Lowery, Lecrae
Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters "Holy Water
" - We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin
Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
"Famous For (I Believe)" - Tauren Wells
Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
"There Was Jesus" - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
"2econd Wind: Ready" - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
"My Tribute" - Myron
Butler
"Choirmaster" - Ricky Dillard
"Gospel According to PJ" - PJ Morton
"Kierra" - Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music
Album
"Run to the Father" - Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends" - Hillsong
Young & Free
"Holy Water
" - We the Kingdom
"Citizen of Heaven" - Tauren Wells
"Jesus Is King" - Kanye West
Best Roots
Gospel Album
"Beautiful Day
" - Mark Bishop
"20/20" - The Crabb Family
"What Christmas Really Means" - The Erwins
"Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" - Fisk Jubilee Singers
"Something Beautiful
" - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
"YHLQMDLG
" - Bad Bunny
"Por Primera Vez
" - Camilo
"Mesa Para Dos" - Kany García
"Pausa" - Ricky Martin
"3:33" - Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
"Aura" - Bajofondo
"Monstruo" - Cami
"Sobrevolando" - Cultura Profética
"La Conquista Del Espacio" - Fito Paez
"Miss Colombia" - Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music
Album (Including Tejano)
"Hecho En México" - Alejandro Fernández
"La Serenata" - Lupita Infante
"Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1" - Natalia
Lafourcade
"Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez" - Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
"Ayayay!" - Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
"Mi Tumbao" - José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
"Infinito
" - Edwin Bonilla
"Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe)" - Jorge
Celedon & Sergio
Luis
"40" - Grupo Niche
"Memorias De Navidad" - Víctor Manuelle
Best American Roots
Performance
"Colors
" - Black
Pumas
"Deep in Love" - Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" - Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" - Norah Jones
& Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" - John Prine
Best American Roots
Song
"Cabin" - Laura
Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
"Ceiling to the Floor" - Sierra
Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
"Hometown
" - Sarah
Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
"I Remember Everything" - Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
"Man Without a Soul" - Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
"Old Flowers" - Courtney Marie Andrews
"Terms of Surrender" - Hiss Golden Messenger
"World on the Ground" - Sarah
Jarosz
"El Dorado
" - Marcus King
"Good Souls Better Angels" - Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
"Man On Fire
" - Danny
Barnes
"To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1" - Thomm Jutz
"North Carolina Songbook" - Steep Canyon Rangers
"Home" - Billy Strings
"The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1" (Various Artists)
Best Traditional Blues Album
"All My Dues Are Paid" - Frank Bey
"You Make Me Feel
" - Don Bryant
"That's What I Heard" - Robert Cray Band
"Cypress Grove" - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
"Rawer Than Raw" - Bobby
Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
"Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" - Fantastic Negrito
"Live at the Paramount" - Ruthie Foster Big Band
"The Juice
" - G. Love
"Blackbirds" - Bettye Lavette
"Up and Rolling" - North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
"Bonny Light Horseman" - Bonny Light Horseman
"Thanks for the Dance" - Leonard Cohen
"Song for Our Daughter" - Laura
Marling
"Saturn Return" - The Secret Sisters
"All the Good Times" - Gillian Welch
& David
Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music
Album
"My Relatives" - "Nikso Kowaiks" Black
Lodge Singers
"Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours" - Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
"Lovely Sunrise" - Nā Wai ʽehā
"Atmosphere
" - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
"A Tribute to Al Berard" - Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
"Upside Down 2020" - Buju Banton
"Higher Place
" - Skip Marley
"It All Comes Back to Love" - Maxi Priest
"Got to Be Tough" - Toots & the Maytals
"One World
" - The Wailers
Best Global Music
Album
"Fu Chronicles" - Antibalas
"Twice As Tall" - Burna Boy
"Agora" - Bebel Gilberto
"Love Letters" - Anoushka Shankar
"Amadjar" - Tinariwen
Best Children's Music
Album
"All the Ladies" - Joanie Leeds
"Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders" - Alastair Moock And Friends
"I'm An Optimist" - Dog On Fleas
"Songs for Singin'" - The Okee Dokee Brothers
"Wild Life
" - Justin Roberts
Best Spoken
Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
"Acid for the Children: A Memoir" - Flea
"Alex Trebek - The Answer Is…" - Ken Jennings
"Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State
Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry
on Earth" - Rachel Maddow
"Catch and Kill" - Ronan Farrow
"Charlotte's Web (E.B. White)" - Meryl Streep
(& Full cast)
Best Comedy Album
"Black Mitzvah" - Tiffany Haddish
"I Love Everything" - Patton Oswalt
"The Pale Tourist" - Jim Gaffigan
"Paper Tiger" - Bill Burr
"23 Hours to Kill" - Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
"Amélie" - Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel
Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)
"American Utopia on Broadway" - David
Byrne, principal soloist; David
Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)
"Jagged Little
Pill" - Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren
Patten & Elizabeth
Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig
Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)
"Little Shop of Horrors" - Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard
Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
"The Prince
of Egypt" - Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia
Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
"Soft Power" - Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David
Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack
For Visual Media
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (Various Artists)
"Bill & Ted Face The Music" (Various Artists)
"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga" (Various Artists)
"Frozen 2
" (Various Artists)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack
For Visual Media
"Ad Astra" - Max Richter, composer
"Becoming" - Kamasi Washington, composer
"Joker" - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
"1917" - Thomas
Newman, composer
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media Category
"Beautiful Ghosts
[From Cats]" - Andrew Lloyd
Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Carried Me With You [From Onward]" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Into the Unknown [From Frozen 2]" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
"No Time to Die [From No Time To Die]" - Billie Eilish
O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Stand Up [From Harriet]" Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Instrumental Composition
"Baby Jack" Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
"Be Water II" - Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
"Plumfield" - Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
"Sputnik" - Maria
Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
"Strata" - Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows
Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Bathroom Dance" - Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
"Donna Lee" - John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"Honeymooners" - Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows)
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" - Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
"Uranus: The Magician" - Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"Asas Fechadas" - John Beasley & Maria
Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
"Desert Song" - Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda
Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
"From This Place" - Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
"He Won't Hold You" - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
"Slow Burn
" - Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens
Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Best Recording Package
"Everyday Life
" - Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
"Funeral
" - Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
"Healer" - Julian Gross & Hannah
Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
"On Circles" - Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
"Vols. 11 & 12" - Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
"Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition)" - Linn Wie Andersen, Simon
Earith, Paul McCartney
& James
Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
"Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991" - Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
"Mode" - Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
"Ode to Joy" - Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
"The Story of Ghostly International" - Michael Cina & Molly
Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
"At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926" - Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
"The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music
Capital of the West, 1940-1974" - Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
"Dead Man's Pop" - Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
"The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music
Business" - Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
"Out of a Clear Blue Sky" - David
Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
"Celebrated, 1895-1896" - Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
"Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943)" - Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George
Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
"It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers" - Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
"1999 Super Deluxe
Edition" - Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
"Souvenir
" - Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)
"Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions" - Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
"Black Hole Rainbow" - Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
"Expectations
" - Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
"Hyperspace" - Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David
Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
"Jaime
" - Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
"25 Trips" - Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff - "August
" (Taylor Swift), "Gaslighter
" (The Chicks), "Holy Terrain" (FKA Twigs Featuring Future), "Mirrorball
" (Taylor Swift), "This Is Me Trying
" (Taylor Swift), "Together
" (Sia)
Dan Auerbach - "Cypress Grove" (Jimmy "Duck" Holmes), "El Dorado
" (Marcus King), "Is Thomas
Callaway" (CeeLo Green), "Singing For My Supper" (Early James), "Solid Gold Sounds" (Kendell Marvel), "Years
" (John Anderson)
Dave Cobb - "Backbone" (Kaleo), "The Balladeer" (Lori McKenna), "Boneshaker" (Airbourne), "Down Home Christmas" (Oak Ridge Boys), "The Highwomen
" (The Highwomen), "I Remember Everything" (John Prine), "Reunions
" (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit), "The Spark
" (William Prince), "You're Still The One
" (Teddy Swims)
Flying Lotus
- "It Is What It Is" (Thundercat)
Andrew Watt - "Break My Heart
" (Dua Lipa), "Me And My Guitar
" (A Boogie
Wit Da Hoodie), "Midnight Sky
" (Miley Cyrus), "Old Me
" (5 Seconds Of Summer), "Ordinary Man
" (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Elton John), "Take What You Want
" (Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne
& Travis
Scott), "Under The Graveyard" (Ozzy Osbourne)
Best Remixed Recording
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)" - Rac, Remixer (Phil Good)
"Imaginary Friends
(Morgan Page Remix)" - Morgan
Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" - Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" - Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn)
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)" - Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Immersive Audio Album
N/A: Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft "Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members."
Best Engineered Album, Classical
"Danielpour: The Passion
Of Yeshua" - Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James
K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
"Gershwin: Porgy And Bess" - David
Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel
Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
"Hynes: Fields" - Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse
Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
"Ives: Complete Symphonies" - Alexander
Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander
Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'" - David
Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago
Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David
Frost
Jesse
Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
"Aspects Of America
- Pulitzer Edition" Carlos
Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
"Concurrence" - Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
"Copland: Symphony No. 3" - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Ives: Complete Symphonies" - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3" - Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio
Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
"Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen" - Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern
Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
"Floyd, C.: Prince
Of Players" - William
Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
"Gershwin: Porgy And Bess" - David
Robertson, conductor; Angel
Blue & Eric Owens; David
Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Handel: Agrippina" - Maxim
Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel
Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
"Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg" - Donald Runnicles, conductor; David
Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter
Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
"Carthage" - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
"Danielpour: The Passion
Of Yeshua" - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James
K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
"Kastalsky: Requiem" - Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale
& The Saint Tikhon Choir)
"Moravec: Sanctuary Road" - Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
"Once Upon A Time
" - Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"Contemporary Voices" - Pacifica Quartet
"Healing Modes" - Brooklyn Rider
"Hearne, T.: Place" - Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia
Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah
Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna
Woods & Place Orchestra
"Hynes: Fields" - Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
"The Schumann Quartets" - Dover
Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" - Kirill Gerstein; Thomas
Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" - Igor Levit
"Bohemian Tales" - Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" - Richard O'Neill; David
Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
"American Composers At Play" - William
Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William
Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
"Clairières - Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger" - Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
"Farinelli" - Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni
Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico) "A Lad's Love" - Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica
Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
"Smyth: The Prison" - Sarah
Brailey & Dashon Burton; James
Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
"Adès Conducts Adès" - Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas
Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
"Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin" - Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
"Serebrier: Symphonic
Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto" - José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
"Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke" - Isabel
Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
"Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood" - Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" - Thomas
Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas
Adès & Boston
Symphony Orchestra)
"Danielpour: The Passion
Of Yeshua" - Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James
K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
"Floyd, C.: Prince
Of Players" - Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
"Hearne, T.: Place" - Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia
Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah
Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna
Woods & Place Orchestra) "Rouse: Symphony No. 5" - Christopher
Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Music
Video
"Brown Skin Girl
" - Beyoncé - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren
Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers
"Life Is Good
" - Future
Featuring Drake
- Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer
"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak - Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer
"Adore You
" - Harry Styles
- Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer
"Goliath" - Woodkid
- Yoann Lemoine, video director
Best Music
Film
"Beastie Boys Story" - Beastie Boys
- Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda
Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers
"Black Is King" - Beyoncé
"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" - Freestyle Love Supreme - Andrew Fried, Video Director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas
Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers
"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" - Linda
Ronstadt - Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James
Keach, video producers
"That Little
Ol' Band From Texas" - ZZ Top
- Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer.