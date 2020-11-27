Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 27/11/2020

Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM, And Royal Blood Named On Longlist For Annie Mac's Hottest Record Of The Year

Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM, And Royal Blood Named On Longlist For Annie Mac's Hottest Record Of The Year
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The longlist for Annie Mac's Hottest Record of the Year was revealed on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds this evening, with Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM and Royal Blood among the artists named.

Every Monday to Friday at 6pm, Annie Mac unveils her Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1's Future Sounds and Radio 1's Dance Party in a slot known for breaking some of the most exciting new music on the planet.

In a special show on Thursday 10th December (6 - 8pm) Annie Mac will count down the top 20 Hottest Records from 2020 as voted for by the listeners, before revealing which track has earnt the coveted title of Hottest Record of the Year.

The longlist for Hottest Record of the Year is:
Aitch x AJ Tracey - Rain
Arlo Parks - Black Dog
Ashnikko - Daisy
Bicep - Apricots
Billie Eilish - My Future
Bring Me The Horizon with Yungblud - Obey
Clipz feat Ms. Dynamite, Ms. Banks & Jaykae - Again
Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
Franky Wah - Come Together
HAIM - The Steps
Headie One feat AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Idles - Model Village
Laura Marling - Strange Girl
Pa Salieu feat BackRoad Gee - My Family
Paul Woolford, Diplo & Karen Lomax - Looking For Me
Phoebe Bridgers - I See You
Romy - Lifetime
Royal Blood - Trouble's Coming
Rina Sawayama - Bad Friend
SZA feat TY Dolla $ign - Hit Different

Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender was crowned Hottest Record of the Year in 2019, beating the likes of Stormzy, Lizzo, and Foals to the top spot.
Voting is now open until 7pm on Thursday 3rd December via Twitter and the Radio 1 website.






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
British '60s Psychedelic Legends Nirvana's 'Songlife' The Vinyl Box Set 1967-1972 To Be Released By Madfish Music
Amazon Music UK Reveal 2021 'Ones To Watch' List
Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"
REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'
Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video
Mickey Guyton To Play Pandora's Next Up


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190091 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011551380157471 secs