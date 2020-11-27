Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM, And Royal Blood Named On Longlist For Annie Mac's Hottest Record Of The Year

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The longlist for Annie
Mac's Hottest Record of the Year was revealed on BBC Radio
1's Future Sounds
this evening, with Aitch
x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM and Royal Blood
among the artists named.
Every Monday to Friday at 6pm, Annie
Mac unveils her Hottest Record in the World on Radio
1's Future Sounds
and Radio
1's Dance Party in a slot known for breaking some of the most exciting new music on the planet.
In a special show on Thursday
10th December (6 - 8pm) Annie
Mac will count down the top 20 Hottest Records from 2020 as voted for by the listeners, before revealing which track has earnt the coveted title of Hottest Record of the Year.
The longlist for Hottest Record of the Year is:
Aitch
x AJ Tracey
- Rain
Arlo Parks - Black
Dog
Ashnikko - Daisy
Bicep - Apricots
Billie Eilish
- My Future
Bring Me The Horizon
with Yungblud - Obey
Clipz feat Ms. Dynamite, Ms. Banks
& Jaykae - Again
Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
Franky
Wah - Come Together
HAIM - The Steps
Headie One
feat AJ Tracey
& Stormzy
- Ain't It Different
Idles - Model Village
Laura
Marling - Strange Girl
Pa Salieu feat BackRoad Gee - My Family
Paul Woolford, Diplo & Karen
Lomax - Looking For Me
Phoebe Bridgers - I See You
Romy - Lifetime
Royal Blood
- Trouble's Coming
Rina Sawayama - Bad Friend
SZA feat TY Dolla $ign - Hit Different
Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender
was crowned Hottest Record of the Year in 2019, beating the likes of Stormzy, Lizzo, and Foals
to the top spot.
Voting is now open until 7pm on Thursday
3rd December via Twitter and the Radio
1 website.