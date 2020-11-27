Tony Njoku Returns With The Pulsing New Single 'Death By Dimitri''





Adopting more of that genre-bending aesthetic he is getting known for, 'Death By Dimitri' showcases the artist as one of the more diverse and adventurous artists working today. Taking influence from the trap-inspired hip-hop sound and combining it with a fresh and atmospheric production gives this new release a distinct and remarkable vision that sees him take his rich sound to a whole new level.



Speaking about the new single, Tony said, "This is a slow cruising trap influenced track about the enlightening qualities of intense psychedelic experiences."



Alongside his new material, the artist will also be accompanying the enigmatic Ghostpoet on his UK



26th Feb - SWX, Bristol

27th Feb - Academy 2, Manchester

28th Feb - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

5th March - EartH, London



Tony Njoku is a British-Nigerian electronic music producer and songwriter, born in Lagos but based in London since age 14. Although only 26 years old, Tony has already played widely across Europe, supporting acts including Kokoko!, Gaika, Anna Von Hauswolff,

His self-penned and produced songs have been described as 'strikingly evocative soundscapes, managing to make even the shortest pop songs sound like epic adventures.'

