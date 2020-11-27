Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/11/2020

Tony Njoku Returns With The Pulsing New Single 'Death By Dimitri''

Tony Njoku Returns With The Pulsing New Single 'Death By Dimitri''
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following on from the huge success of his latest EP 'JUSTINE', released in June this year, fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer Tony Njoku is back once again to unveil his latest single 'Death By Dimitri'.

Adopting more of that genre-bending aesthetic he is getting known for, 'Death By Dimitri' showcases the artist as one of the more diverse and adventurous artists working today. Taking influence from the trap-inspired hip-hop sound and combining it with a fresh and atmospheric production gives this new release a distinct and remarkable vision that sees him take his rich sound to a whole new level.

Speaking about the new single, Tony said, "This is a slow cruising trap influenced track about the enlightening qualities of intense psychedelic experiences."

Alongside his new material, the artist will also be accompanying the enigmatic Ghostpoet on his UK Spring tour next year. See below for the full list of live dates:

26th Feb - SWX, Bristol
27th Feb - Academy 2, Manchester
28th Feb - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
5th March - EartH, London

Tony Njoku is a British-Nigerian electronic music producer and songwriter, born in Lagos but based in London since age 14. Although only 26 years old, Tony has already played widely across Europe, supporting acts including Kokoko!, Gaika, Anna Von Hauswolff, Laura Misch, Puma Blue, IDER and Rival Consoles, appearing at key tastemaker festivals Simple Things, Sonic City and Gilles Peterson's We Out Here.
His self-penned and produced songs have been described as 'strikingly evocative soundscapes, managing to make even the shortest pop songs sound like epic adventures.'
With a sound that is both experimental and delicate, emotional and danceable - like a mad fusion of Sampha and Aphex Twin - Tony is a magnificently talented and versatile artist, performing solo with his unique mix of raw, vulnerable vocals and electronic mastery.






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
British '60s Psychedelic Legends Nirvana's 'Songlife' The Vinyl Box Set 1967-1972 To Be Released By Madfish Music
Amazon Music UK Reveal 2021 'Ones To Watch' List
Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"
REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'
Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video
Mickey Guyton To Play Pandora's Next Up


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0231061 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012338161468506 secs