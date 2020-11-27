Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 27/11/2020

Valencia James Releases "All The Waves"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York born, Sydney bred dark-pop artist Valencia James is making music for those in need. With a catalogue of music inspired by real life events, Valencia is on a mission song by song to give listeners something real, something organic, something true.

Her latest release "All The Waves" was written amidst all the chaos, with Valencia bringing a brave and hopeful sound, reminding us that the hardest of times can actually bring out the best in us. The song speaks about how life's struggles keep trying to knock us down, but where there is love there is still life and there is still so much more good ahead for us. Valencia confides, "All The Waves takes inspiration from a really long, hard season I was going through that lasted really up until now and it's become even more relevant with everything going on in 2020. It's my way of comparing my fear of the waves to how I feel about the situations in my life and the hits that I've taken being likened to a succession of waves breaking over me."

Valencia gets vulnerable in one of her darkest times and gives us a glimpse of how there is always hope on the horizon alongside co-writer and producer Harrison Wood and Peter James, whose works include contributing to a Grammy Award-winning song.

"All The Waves" was mixed by Sydney-based Ben Whincop (Stan Walker, Missy Langcaster) and mastered in Paris, France by Bruno Gruel (David Guetta, Kelly Rowland), and brings us Valencia's signature dark and edgy voice aligned with new passion and hope. With influences ranging from Dua Lipa, Khalid and Halsey, Valencia delivers a honest and poignant song, casting light when we need it the most.
LISTEN HERE: https://open.spotify.com/track/3CW5RglfeoHCTLiyMp2tUp






