News
Pop / Rock 27/11/2020

Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen And Dua Lipa Set For SNL
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SNL has announced three upcoming sets of hosts and musical guests: Jason Bateman will host SNL on December 5, with country artist Morgan Wallen serving as musical guest. The following week, Timothee Chalamet will host an episode that features Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. And, finally, on December 19, Dua Lipa is the musical guest while former cast member Kristen Wiig hosts. Check out SNL's announcement below.

Morgan Wallen was previously scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 10, but had his appearance canceled after video surfaced of him appearing to party with no mask and kiss people in a crowd. "I respect the show's decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this," Wallen said in a video. Jack White took his place as the episode's musical guest.

Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen released Letter to You. He and the E Street Band last performed on SNL in December 2015.

Dua Lipa's sophomore album Future Nostalgia arrived in March. It's up for the 2021 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She made her SNL debut back in 2018.






